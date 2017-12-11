 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Nomination Task! Arshi Khan Takes REVENGE! Here’s This Week’s Nominations!

Bigg Boss 11 : Arshi Khan takes REVENGE from Hiten - Shilpa Shinde in NOMINATION task | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. After a lot of fun and emotional moments during the weekend episodes, now the contestants will have to face nominations. It has to be recalled that last week, the voting lines were closed and there was no elimination, but in this week, the eviction is imminent.

Today (December 11), Bigg Boss will announce the nomination task. Read on to know more about the task and also check out who is getting nominated this week...

Nomination Task – Two Teams The contestants are divided into two teams: team red (Shilpa, Hiten, Luv and Priyank) and team blue (Vikas, Akash Hina and Puneesh). Nomination Task Rules The garden area is divided into two parts and in between, two trees are placed with apples hanging on it - the apples have the contestants' photos. Arshi Has The Power! According to the task, the tree which has more apples on the tree will win the task. Arshi Khan, who is the captain, has the power to nominate contestants by giving reasons. Arshi To Take Advantage Of Her Power! According to the promo, now that Arshi has power, she will be seen taking advantage of it! She tells the blue team that each and every person from the other team will have to convince her personally to save them from nominations. Vikas Wants Arshi Not To Be Predictable! Vikas asks Arshi not to be predictable. He asks her to make the game interesting. Arshi will be seen telling Vikas that she will participate in the game completely. Arshi Khan’s Game! In the promo, Arshi will be seen telling the teams that she will compare both the teams, while Puneesh asks Arshi to look into those who broke her trust. Arshi Saves Akash! She will also tell the teams that she will save Akash as he was the one who has been with her in every situation! We know that Arshi hates Shilpa, and after yesterday (December 10) episode, she starts hating Hiten as well. Arshi Nominates Shilpa & Hiten! Arshi will be seen nominating Shilpa and Hiten for sure! According to the latest update, the red team, which consists of Shilpa, Hiten, Luv and Priyank will be getting nominated for eviction, this week! Luv Trapped! Looks like makers guessed Arshi's move. But they have trapped Luv! Will luck save Luv again? Stay locked to this space for the latest update of the show...

