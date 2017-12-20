 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Not Shilpa, But Vikas Is The Reason For Hiten Tejwani’s Eviction; Here’s Why...

The viewers witnessed shocking eviction in the Bigg Boss 11 house as the housemates were asked to save one among Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani and they chose Priyank over Hiten!

Hina, Luv, Akash and Shilpa saved Priyank, while Vikas, Arshi and Puneesh saved Hiten. It was obvious for Hina and Luv to save Priyank, and Vikas, Arshi and Puneesh to save Hiten. But what shocked the fans, celebrities and even Hiten, was Shilpa's vote against Hiten!

Who Is Responsible For Hiten’s Eviction? As we revealed earlier, a few viewers and celebrities agreed with Shilpa, a few others blamed her for Hiten's eviction; as they felt her vote would have saved him! But, we here's why Vikas is responsible for Hiten's eviction.... BB Extra Dose: Hina Exposes Vikas According to the video that is doing the rounds on social media, Hina is seen telling Puneesh that Priyank had informed her about something shocking. Vikas’ Mastermind Plan To Evict Hiten! It has to be recalled that post Hiten's eviction, Vikas got close to Priyank, who is close to Hina as well. Hina tells Puneesh that Vikas had told to Priyank, "Maine jaan Boojh ke eviction ke liye Hiten ka naam liya Kyunki mujhe pata tha Akash mere against vote karega." Vikas Spoke Against Shilpa In Her Absence Shilpa, who trusted Vikas as he supported her, spoke against her in her absence! It has to be recalled that Bigg Boss gave a chance to the contestants who were saved (Luv and Shilpa) to watch the secrets (what other contestants were talking against them in their absence). Vikas’ Secrets Revealed To Shilpa Shilpa saw a few clippings where Vikas was talking against her and this hurt her. We feel, it was then, she decided to fight against Vikas. Shilpa’s Game! Hiten was in Vikas' team and when the duo get together, they become strong (remember, how they made Arshi as captain?) So, Shilpa decides to weaken Vikas' team by eliminating Hiten! Read The Tweets That Favour Shilpa & Blames Vikas For Hiten’s Eviction: Salil Sand‏ "Why is everyone blaming #ShilpaShinde for #HitenTejwani. There were three others who voted him out. Also if #Shilpa was in #Hiten's place, you think the housemates would not have voted her out. Do let me know. #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #BiggBoss #WeekendKaVaar #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman" Salil Wrote Further… "I adore and respect #HitenTejwani, but today #ShilpaShinde played a Master Stroke. She has rocked the team #VikasGupta boat!! Way to go girl. #BiggBoss11 #BiggBoss #ColorsTV #WeekEndKaVaar #WeekEndKaVaarWithSalman #BB11" Sumit Kadel‏ "#Hiten was #Vikas best friend, why he influenced #Arshi to save his team & nominate #Hiten ‘s team? How he can be dead sure that hiten wont get evicted? Its game & you have to play it in the end for your own benefit.. #Shilpa played it like a boss #BiggBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar." Fans’ Tweets: 💥‏ @RealKruti101 "By eliminating #Hiten, #Shilpa has weakend #Vikas's game, She has trolled #Arshi 😂 She has made sure Vikku can't manipulate the game just because he has the majority. (Had*)😂😂😂😂 #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar." @fan_bb11 "Shilpa is the ONLY ONE in the house who had TEARS in her eyes for #Hiten ..... She missed him everywhere but she has the guts to accept it she played GAME because of competition unlike Vikas!! #DirtyGameByVikas #BB11 @BiggBoss #ShilpaShinde."

Bigg Boss 11: BB Reprimands Hina; Shilpa & Hina Join Hands; 4 Contestants To Fight For Captaincy!