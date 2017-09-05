 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: ‘Padosis’ Spy On Salman Khan; Here’s Why Devoleena & Shilpa Shinde Won’t Do Bigg Boss…

The new season of the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11, will soon hit the television screens. The makers of the show have already revealed a promo, which gave us the hint of the theme of the show.

Another promo was revealed recently which features Salman Khan and his 'padosis' (neighbours). Read on to know more...

Padosis Spy On Salman Khan In the latest promo, the nosy neighbours are seen spying on Salman Khan. They taunt him by guessing what he has been doing day and night at his home! Many Celebrities Approached For The Show… Many celebrities have been approached for the show, but the confirmed list of contestants is yet to be revealed. Recently, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress, Shilpa Shinde, and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee were approached for the show. Shilpa Shinde Demands A Whooping Fee! There were reports that Shilpa Shinde has demanded a whooping amount of Rs 20 Lakhs to be on the show. Shilpa Shinde A source was quoted by an entertainment website as saying, "Bigg Boss makers were keen on having Shilpa Shinde as their celebrity contestant, as she is beautiful, talented and short tempered too, which would be all the valid reason for her joining the show." Why BB Makers Approached Shilpa? "If not this, then the controversies she carry with herself and has a great fan base was the reason she was approached by the makers." Channel Is Pleasing Shilpa? "But now she is not part of the show as she demanded Rs 20 Lakhs as a signing amount and Rs 4 Lakhs per day to stay in the camera-lockup house. Channel is still pleasing the ban-actress." Shilpa Shinde Will Not Do Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa recently clarified that she won't do Bigg Boss as she doesn't want to be part of any more controversies. Shilpa Says… She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I was approached this time as well as last time but I am not doing the show. Even though it is a huge opportunity and it is hosted by Salman Khan, I don't want to do something, which might result in more controversies. I have had enough of them." Devoleena Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want To Do Bigg Boss Devoleena was quoted by IANS as saying, "I want to work with superstar Salman Khan. But I can't do Bigg Boss right now. I was approached for the show." Devoleena Wants To Do A Dance- or Stunt-based Reality Show… "I respect the channel and the production house for considering me. But I always wanted to do a dance-based reality show or, may be, try a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi." Twist On Bigg Boss We had reported that the house will have an underground jail. According to the latest reports, the twist in the show has been revealed. Apparently, this time, there will be two groups - the buyers and sellers. The inmates have to earn money and buy luxuries. Power Cuts In The House The camera will be active (on) at all times. There will be power cuts some times and the problem for inmates is that they will have a rationed number of candles to survive on. Who The Hot Padosan In Bigg Boss Promo? Meanwhile, this hot padosan of Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 11 promo has caught the attention of everyone. She is Aditi Singh, daughter of yesteryear actor Jainendra Pratap Singh.