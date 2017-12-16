 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: What? Police Might Arrest Arshi Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 has been hitting headlines for one or the other reason. Arshi Khan is one of the most controversial contestants in the house, who is in news from the time she entered the show.

It has to be recalled that Arshi was in news as she painted India and Pakistan's national flags on her semi-nude body. A case was registered in Jalandhar court against Arshi by a lawyer. But since the actress didn't attend the proceedings since past three months, the court issued an arrest warrant against Arshi.

Arshi's Second Arrest Warrent! Arshi has skipped the trial for the third time, and this is second arrest warrant against her. Arshi's publicist Flynn Remedios said that even though the arrest warrant was valid, he managed to get a stay order till January 15, 2018. Arshi Khan's Publicist Says... Flynn was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "An arrest warrant was issued against Arshi Khan on Monday by a Jalandar magistrate's court." Flynn Says... "I could not attend the court as I was down with fever and as we all know, Arshi Khan is locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Arshi Khan has been inside the Bigg Boss house since October 1st and this was the third time that the case came up for hearing in the last three months." Flynn Gets A Stay Order! Flynn further added, "However, on producing proof that Arshi Khan is locked up inside the Bigg Boss house, the court was pleased to stay the execution of the warrant till January 15, 2018." Arshi Might Get Arrested If She Doesn't Attend The Court "In simple terms, this means that the arrest warrant still exists and is not cancelled, but the police will not take action till January 15. If Arshi Khan attends the court before that, the warrant may be cancelled or else the police will execute the warrant."

