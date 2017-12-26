 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Housemates To Impress The Padosis; Vikas Calls Shilpa ‘Shatir’, Akash Mimics Hina!

Bigg Boss 11 : Padosis ENTRY in house will bring a MAJOR TWIST in game | FilmiBeat

The competition among the seven contestants on Bigg Boss 11 is getting tougher with each passing day. Each contestant is seen fighting for the trophy. We recently saw the nomination task, in which Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma got nominated because of their poor performance!

As we had already revealed, the housemates' family members and special friends will be entering the show for a task! They enter as padosis and will be seen judging the contestants. The contestant who gets more points will be declared the winner. The name of the task is, 'Ghar Aye Gharwale'.

Hina Jumps With Joy Seeing Rocky The housemates are seated in the living area and they get to watch their loved ones entering the house, one by one. Hina jumps with joy, seeing her boyfriend, Rocky, while Luv and Priyank get emotional seeing their mother. The Housemates Get Emotional Seeing Their Loved Ones In The House Also, Puneesh's girlfriend, who was his co-contestant in the house (Bandgi Kalra), Akash's mother, Vikas' mother and Shilpa's brother will be entering the house. Bigg Boss then announces the task, ‘Ghar Aye Gharwale', where they will have to impress their family members and friends (who are their padosis). First Task: Cooking Competition The first task is cooking competition. The housemates have to impress the ‘padosis' by preparing their favourite food for them. The housemates are seeing busy preparing food - pizza, pakodas, pasta, and juice by taking Shilpa Shinde's help, for their family members and special friends. Whose Recipe Will Impress The Padosis? While the housemates prepare food, the ‘padosis' discuss about them. The ‘padosis' get taste the food and praise them for preparing yummy food. But it has to be seen, after discussion (apasi sehmati), to which contestant the ‘padosis' will give more points! Second Task: Comedy Competition The second task is, comedy competition, where the contestants have to make the padosis laugh with their comedy. The contestant, whose comedy is real and entertaining, will be the winner of this competition. Vikas Calls Shilpa, Shatir! Vikas Gupta is seen making fun of Akash and Shilpa. He calls Shilpa, ‘shatir', and tells the padosis as to how she tortured him during the initial days on the show. Akash Mimics Hina Akash introduces himself as ‘kekda' and makes fun of Hina by telling her dialogue, 'talk to the walls', while Puneesh makes fun of Luv. Shilpa Trolls Priyank! While Shilpa makes fun of Hina, the latter makes fun of Akash and Vikas. Priyank is seen making fun of Puneesh, and Shilpa trolls Priyank for his repeated dance steps!

