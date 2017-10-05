 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s GF Divya Reacts To Reports Of His Closeness To Hina & Benafsha

Bigg Boss 11 just started and already there are lot of fights in the house. Apart from the fights, we have even seen a few link-ups that started in the initial days.

Splitsvilla's Priyank Sharma has been linked to his close friend, Benafsha Soonawalla. Recently, he was even linked to Hina Khan. Vikas had even said, "TV ki bahu ko, reality TV show ka star mil raha hai" and after a pause, he said, "as a friend". Read on to know what Priyank's girlfriend, Divya has to say about his closeness to Hina and Benafsha...