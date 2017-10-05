 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s GF Divya Reacts To Reports Of His Closeness To Hina & Benafsha

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s GF Divya Reacts To Reports Of His Closeness To Hina & Benafsha

Posted By:
Bigg Boss 11 just started and already there are lot of fights in the house. Apart from the fights, we have even seen a few link-ups that started in the initial days.

Splitsvilla's Priyank Sharma has been linked to his close friend, Benafsha Soonawalla. Recently, he was even linked to Hina Khan. Vikas had even said, "TV ki bahu ko, reality TV show ka star mil raha hai" and after a pause, he said, "as a friend". Read on to know what Priyank's girlfriend, Divya has to say about his closeness to Hina and Benafsha...

Priyank’s Closeness To Hina Is Bogus!

Divya is unperturbed by Priyank's closeness to Hina and called it a bogus! In an interview to an entertainment portal, she said, "Hina Khan is a senior serial actress. Priyank must be like a baby for her. This is completely bogus!"

‘Everyone Wants To See Priyank Go The Wrong Way’

She further added, "The problem is that everyone wants to see Priyank go the wrong way; I don't know why and it is stupid. They are not even thinking about the girl who they are tagging."

Benafsha & Hina Have Boyfriends

"Benafsha or Hina, don't they have a character of their own? They also have boyfriends. Splitsvilla was different, Bigg Boss is not the same. Hina Khan is a mature lady and cares about her relationships outside Bigg Boss. And Priyank is a smart man and won't do any bullshit things like this."

Why Is Vikas Making Loose Comments?

She was confused as to why Vikas was making such loose comments as he knows about Divya and is a good friend of Priyank as well.

Divya’s Reaction On Priyank’s Closeness To Benafsha

She added, "Priyank is in Bigg Boss. You can't expect him to sit and not talk to anyone. Benafsha and Priyank are very good old friends. It's a good thing they went in together."

Divya Is Upset With Everyone!

"And Benafsha is Varun Sood's girlfriend and they have a very strong connection. I am very upset with everyone who is saying that... Splitsvilla has been over for 4 months now."

Priyank & Divya

"We are both genuinely with each other. We fell for each other. We are not insecure. We trust each other blindly. None of us will do anything that will hurt the other."

What If Priyank Gets Closer To Someone?

She added that if Priyank gets closer to someone in the house, she would not be comfortable and it will be a big issue then.

Priyank's GF Hopes He Remains Loyal!

Divya concluded by saying, "Well, it's just upsetting to listen from everyone that 'Hope Priyank remains loyal'. He is over-friendly but that doesn't mean he will eye every second girl he meets. People should stop making assumptions."

Story first published: Thursday, October 5, 2017, 15:14 [IST]
