 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma’s Girlfriend Divya Aggarwal Rubbishes Break-up Rumours!

Bigg Boss 11's contestant Priyank Sharma is creating a lot of noise these. It has to be recalled that Priyank got involved in a fight between Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani. Priyank physically attacked Akash and was asked to leave the house for his violent behaviour.

From then, till now, the fans are waiting for Priyank's re-entry. Also, there were reports that Priyank is a relationship with Vikas Gupta. But, Priyanka had refuted the reports. Recently, there were reports that Priyank broke up with his girlfriend, Divya Aggarwal.

“Divya & Priyank Were Not In A Strong Relationship!” According to reports, Divya and Priyank were never really into a strong relationship. It was said that had strong feelings for Priyank, but he didn't show any interest. Priyank Was Linked With Vikas Also, Priyank's link-up with Vikas was a huge blow for Divya! It was even said that post his exit form Bigg Boss house, Divya never met him. Priyank has also unfollowed Divya on social media! Divya Rubbished Break-up Rumours But now, Divya has rubbished the rumours. She was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It is not always necessary to show and shower love for each other on social media. It has been quite some time since we have been doing that, and we are enjoying our personal space right now." Priyank & Divya Are Focussing On Their Careers! "Now, everyone knows that we are together, and right now, we want to focus on our careers so we are just trying to stay away from too much of social media." Divya Was Busy With Her Shows "We were genuinely busy working; he was getting ready to go back to Bigg Boss 11 house, I was busy with my shows, so then people are just assuming that when he came out he did not meet me. It was Diwali, he had to be with his own family, I had to be with mine." Divya Further Added "So one fine day something happened, and he realized that oh my god what did I do, but it happened again. It is just things piling up, but there is nothing like that." Divya Wanted To Clarify Things! Divya concluded by saying, "I read the article about it and about Vikas Gupta as well and it got me very irritated, so I just made a point to put things in the clear."

(Images Source: Instagram)