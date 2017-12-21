 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma is CONFUSED Person! Priyank Is SANDWICHED Between Hina & Vikas!

The relationships between the Bigg Boss 11 contestants are not constant. We can never expect anyone to be friends permanently in the house!

Priyank Sharma was seen in constant fights with Vikas Gupta. But recently, he got exposed after Hiten Tejwani's eviction and all of a sudden, he became friends with Vikas. Now Priyank seems to be sandwiched between Hina Khan (as his rapport with Hina is good) and Vikas (his best friend), who are rivals! He is not able to pick a side and looks extremely confused. Read on...

Vikas & Priyank – Rivals Becomes Friends! Vikas and Priyank behaved like rivals, but they became friends and were seen discussing about the contestants and the tasks together, after Hiten's eviction. This kept others wondering as to how their 10 days' fight got resolved immediately after Hiten left the house. Shilpa and Puneesh were also seen discussing the same. Hina Exposes Vikas Also, Hina had revealed to Puneesh and Shilpa as to how Vikas told Priyank that he wanted to save Priyank over Hiten. This video went viral on the social media, which clarified that Vikas was the mastermind behind Hiten's eviction! Hina Reveals To Shilpa In today's (December 20) episode, Hina revealed to Shilpa as to how Luv found a paper in the toilet, which had a note, "I planned it, I let him go, tujhe bachane ke liye uska naam liya." Hina and Luv felt that the message in the paper was for Priyank. Hina Wants Shilpa To Support Her Hina's revelation shocked Puneesh, but Shilpa says that she had expected it from Vikas! Meanwhile, Hina goes to Luv and Priyank and tells them that she told the truth to Shilpa to get her on their side! Vikas Clarifies… Luv is shocked and reveals the same to Vikas, who gets into an argument with Priyank. An irritated Vikas clarifies that he never chose Priyank over Hiten. Priyank then clarifies to Hina that he felt so (Vikas chose Priyank over Hiten) and Vikas never revealed to him the same! Hina Irked With Priyank; Feels Priyank Is Scared Of Vikas This irked Hina. She goes to Shilpa to clarify things. Later, Luv, Hina and Shilpa are seen discussing that they feel Priyank is lying to them as he is scared of Vikas. Apparently, Vikas has signed Priyank for a show. They feel if Priyank goes against Vikas, he might face the consequences (like Shilpa). Hina Doesn’t Like Priyank Supporting Vikas! Hina clarifies to Priyank that she doesn't want to support Vikas as he never supported her. In the previous episode too, when Priyank was seen supporting Vikas, Hina had revealed to Luv that she doesn't like Priyank taking both her's and Vikas' sides. Priyank Takes Vikas’ Side & Fights With Hina! Also, in the upcoming episode, Hina will be seen commenting on Vikas' dress. Although it was for fun, Vikas takes it quite seriously and plays a victim card. Priyank defends Vikas and asks Hina not to comment on Vikas. Is Vikas Playing The Victim Card? Does He Wants To Break Hina & Priyank’s Friendship? This irritates Hina, who asks Priyank to go to Vikas. Hina and Priyank are seen getting into an argument. It has to be noted that Priyank is not able to take Hina's or Vikas' side. Well, it won't be wrong if we say, Vikas is trying to break Hina, Priyank and Luv's friendship! Here’s What Fans Feel About Priyank & Vikas’ Friendship… The fans also feel that Priyank doesn't want to leave Hina. Also, he does not want to break his friendship with Vikas as he is scared of him. Here what tweeples think of Priyank's friendship with Vikas and Hina... Fans Tweets: RealFan 💥‏ "#Priyank screamed at #Hina for #Vikas when #Hina was the one to constantly support him in the game...and #Vikas was the one, who conveniently and openly sidelined him for #Arshi..#Priyank you are making a FOOL of yourself...Koi isko ladki lake do re...#BB11 #BiggBoss11." @HerdHUSH "#Priyank is so scared of #Gupti & contracts that he changed his statement that Gupti chose him over #Hiten. What he told Hina first was truth, he flipped after watching Gupti's antics.#Gupti has ruined lives including #ShilpaShinde ...#PriyankSharma doesn't want to be next...#BB11." @IamParasKothari "So the brand new Ghulaam of @lostboy54 is a Lost Boy, who can't decide which side he is on. So sad to see #priyanksharma losing his identity for the sake of professional gains. @eyehinakhan @JJROCKXX @BiggBoss #isupporthinakhan." @Flyingh16968681 "#PriyankSharma badmouth about #HinaKhan to Arshi. #VikasGupta want someone after #Hiten & he break the trio. In the promo he is crying like what, for gaining sympathy. #MTVExtraDose #BiggBoss11." @iam_Dragon_0 "Here #Hinakhan is reacting like #Vikasgupta. Vikas Gupta: "If you want to be with Hina Khan then dont talk me" Now Hina Khan: " if you want to be with Vikas then dont talk me". Priyank is Friend of Both Hina and Vikas." 👁‏ @_biggbossfc "So #Vikas admitted that his fight with #Priyank last week was all drama! So he did that to make Priyank look negative ... But using your MOM's name for game is worst thing you can do & he made himself capable of it👏🖓 #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Aji Sunte ho‏ "Priyank is totally against hina now. Hiten fans who are busy voting for Vikas see how hiten easily got replaced. hina fans who also wasting votes on priyank see how he is busy bitching about hina. #MTVExtraDose."

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde & Hina Khan Fail Mastermind Vikas Gupta's Plan & Fans Are Loving It!