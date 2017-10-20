 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Is Excited To Re-Enter The House!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma was asked to leave the house as he got involved in a fight with Akash Dadlani. This disappointed his fans.
But now, his fans can heave a sigh of relief as Priyank will be re-entering the show soon as a wild card entrant. The 25-year-old Delhi boy is happy and excited to re-enter the Bigg Boss 11 house. Here's what Priyank has to say about his re-entry . . .
Priyank Sharma Is Excited To Go Back In The House
In an interview to IE, Priyank said, "I am really excited and happy to go back in the house. Diwali has become more special for me. And as I had told you in the earlier interview, the journey was left incomplete. Now is the time to go back and do my best and complete it."
Priyank Says . . .
Although Priyank says he has watched the episodes, he feels that it is difficult to judge people. He added, "From the time I came out quite a lot of equations have changed, there's a new relationship that has been built."
Priyank Talks About Akash & Puneesh
"But sadly, there are few people like Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma, who seem to have not changed a bit. It's sad that they are still going personal and using people's past as a means of mockery."
Priyank Will Continue To Fight For The Right
"Though I haven't strategized or planned my moves I will continue to take a stand and fight for the right. Also I want to make Akash and Puneesh realise that they are wrong."
Priyank Will Be Careful
Taking about the incident that made him exit the show, Priyank said, "I will be really careful and neither touch anyone or let anyone come close to me."
Priyank Will Play Smart This Time
"On a serious note, I cannot stop being myself, and thus I will take a stand and fight with people when they are wrong. I will not hold myself back, but as advised by Salman bhai, I will definitely play smart this time."
Priyank-Vikas Gupta
There were reports that Vikas Gupta and Priyank are dating. On asking if his equation would change after his re-entry, Priyank said, "Not at all."
Vikas, Hina & Benafsha Are Priyank's Friends
"A lot of people do not realise that it is just a game show that will get over in a few months. But my relationship and friendship is for a lifetime. Vikas is like my brother and he will always be. Vikas, Benafsha Soonawala and Hina Khan have been my friends and I will stick to them."