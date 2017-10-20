 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Is Excited To Re-Enter The House!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma was asked to leave the house as he got involved in a fight with Akash Dadlani. This disappointed his fans.

But now, his fans can heave a sigh of relief as Priyank will be re-entering the show soon as a wild card entrant. The 25-year-old Delhi boy is happy and excited to re-enter the Bigg Boss 11 house. Here's what Priyank has to say about his re-entry . . .