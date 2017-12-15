 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s Mother Has A Message For Him…

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Priyank Sharma has been in news from the time he entered the show. His affairs outside the Bigg Boss 11 house had become the topic of discussion in the house and also among the fans.

Recently, he got emotional as his ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal entered the show. Also, his on and off friendship with Vikas Gupta, seems to have hurt him a lot!

Salman Trolls Priyank! In fact, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host, Salman Khan had trolled him regarding girlfriends. He had then asked him to let him meet his mother! Also, Salman had trolled Priyank for crying! Priyank’s Mother Has Been Following The Show! Apparently, his mother is following the show from the beginning and is upset with Priyank's emotional breakdowns in the house! Priyank’s Mother’s Emotional Post On Priyank's social media, his mother shared an emotional note. She wrote, "Maa - My blessing are always with you. It's very tough for me to see you cry but I know you'll come out stronger than you have ever been." Priyank’s Mother Asks Priyank To Win Hearts She wrote further, "You have made us proud. Our prayers are with you son, play well and win hearts! 😇 #mother #priyanksharma @colorstv #bigboss11."

