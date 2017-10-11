 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma NOT Re-entering The Show; The House To Get Its First Captain Soon!

Bigg Boss 11 has started picking up pace with the fights inside the house and controversies outside the house. We had recently revealed about the fights inside the Bigg Boss house. We had also reported about the luxury budget task that was introduced by Bigg Boss recently.
Read on to know what's in store for tonight's episode. . .
Luxury Budget Task
As we revealed two teams are made for the luxury budget task "Raja Rani Ki Kahaani". Hiten is the raja, while Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan are his ranis.
Ranis To Impress Raja
The raja will choose the rani who impresses him the most. Shilpa and Arshi will be seen pampering and wooing Hiten. Apparently, the rani who wins his attention will also be the captain of the house. (Image source: Voot)
The Winner Of Luxury Budget Task Is. . .
According to the latest report, team red wins the luxury budget task. Team red consists of Hina Khan, Sabyasachi, Vikas, Puneesh, Lucinda and Jyoti.
Priyank Sharma Is NOT Re-entering The Show
Also, there were reports that Priyank Sharma who was asked to leave the show for fighting with Akash Dadlani, might re-enter. But, Priyank's fans have some bad news, as he might not enter the show anytime soon.
Why Priyank’s Re-entry Was Cancelled?
The reports suggest that Priyank is already on his way back to Mumbai. Apparently, the makers do not want to bring him back as there was a strong buzz of his re-entry.
Will Priyank Re-enter The Show?
Also, Salman wasn't keen on bringing Priyank back on the show. Apparently, the makers want to surprise the viewers and might bring him back as a wild card entrant after sometime.