 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Promo Leaked Picture! Salman Khan Shoots BB 11 Promo With Mouni Roy!

Bigg Boss 11 has been hitting the headlines regarding the list of probable contestants. As we revealed earlier, this time, the makers of the show are cautious and have decided to make a few significant changes on the show to attract viewers.

We had also revealed that Salman Khan, who was in Morocco, came to India to shoot for Bigg Boss 11 promo. A couple of days ago, the promo of the reality show was shot.

A picture which features a few guys along with Salman Khan in Indian cricket jersey, and Mouni Roy is doing the rounds on internet. The picture is said to be from the Bigg Boss 11 promo shoot!

We had recently reported that the makers of the reality show have changed the Bigg Boss logo. We had also reported that there would be two types of commoners on the show - the first category is popular on social media and they might be paid for being on the show, while the second category will be 'aam aadmi', who will be paid based of their performances on the show.

Priyanka Chopra's doppelganger, Navpreet Banga and Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj, who are popular on social media, have also been approached for Bigg Boss 11.

While Navpreet has given a nod, Shifuji has denied to contest on the reality show.

(Image Source: Instagram)