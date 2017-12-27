 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Raju Srivastava Apologises To Shilpa Shinde & Fans; Blames Colors For The Mischief!

In a bid to cash in on Bigg Boss' popularity, the channel had Bigg Boss 11's evicted contestants (Bandgi Kalra and Hiten Tejwani) as guests on the new show, Entertainment Ki Raat. Even Vindu Dara Singh was on the show. Raju Srivastava was a guest comedian on that episode.

Unfortunately, the show made it to the headlines for the wrong reasons as Raju's comment on Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Shilpa Shinde, didn't go well with fans. They took to social media and started trending #RajuShrivastavKeMuhPeJoote on Twitter. Read on to know what happened on the show. Also check out what Raju has to say about it...

Raju's Derogatory Comment On Shilpa As the viewers know, Shilpa is a motherly figure for few of her co-contestants on the show. In a scene, Raju mocked Shilpa Shinde by saying, "Agar maa bane ka itna shauk hai, toh ghar se bahar aao, Shakti Kapoor tumhara intezaar kar raha hai!" Fans Lash Out At Raju! Post this dialogue, fans started trending #RajuShrivastavKeMuhPeJoote. One of the fans (@SwetaD7) tweeted, "#RajuShrivastavKeMuhPeJoote @iRajuSrivastava how dare u utter those disgusting lines for #ShilpaShinde? Is disrespecting women comedy for u?did u even tried to know what she went through in her life before u made those comments? Shame on u!" Fans’ Tweets: Gajal "Not expected from @RajuShrivastav !!! U defame a women for being called "Maa" by showing her ur shoes and calling it a comedy. This is real BULLSHHIT. #RajuShrivastavKeMuhPeJoote #BiggBoss11 #EntertainmentKiRaat." Fans’ Tweets: ASISH "On one hand you @ColorsTV show serials like Maa Kali & Udaan & on the other hand "maa banne ka shauk hai toh Shakti Kapoor ke pass jao"? This is not versatility. This is gutter & sadist jokes. #RajuShrivastavKeMuhPeJoote." Fans’ Tweets: Girl In Woods "@ColorsTV on one side you are showing drama on Girl empowerment and other side this cheap things... Hire a good writers ...@iRajuSrivastava shame on you ..#RajuShrivastavKeMuhPeJoote." Raju Srivastava Apologises To Shilpa Shinde & Fans Raju wrote on Facebook, "Dear Fans, i'm surprised to read and hear about all the comments floating. Let me clarify to you the following: 1) How can any of you ever think i will ever demean a women dignity ? i give utmost respect to women and womanhood being a husband and a father of a daughter as well." Raju Writes… "2) i have equal respect for Shilpa, whom i have worked as a co star. 3) My dialogues have been edited and represented wrongly by the channel and producers." Raju Blames Colors Channel For EDITING His Dialogue! "The Original dialogue was "Tumhe Maa banne Ka itna Hi Shauq hai toh Baahar Nikal.. Shakti Kapoor Tera intezaar Kar Raha Hai.. Apni Bhi Maa Banaane Ke Liye Filmo Mein.. Aur Wo Hi Kya.. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bhi Apni Filmo mein Tumhein Maa Banaane Ko Taiyaar Hai."" ‘Channel Has Done Mischief With The Dialogue’! "Now if Channel has done mischief with the dialogue, i'm very upset with Color Channel. Kindly don't hold me responsible however i'm very happy that my Fans Love me so much and their Comments have been taken positively since you have not liked things shown." Raju Concludes By Writing… "i shall still seek apology if anyone felt offended and i still maintain that as an esteemed citizen of India, i hold women with topmost Respect and Dignity and will always maintain my image all of you. Regards.... Raju Srivastava. (sic)"

