 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 11: Ravi Dubey & Rithvik Dhanjani To Join Salman Khan; Ravi Supports Hina Khan!

Ravi Dubey will be seen in the Bigg Boss 11 house. No, he is not participating, but will be seen with Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Along with Ravi, Rithvik Dhanjani will also be joining Salman on the show.

It has to be recalled that Ravi Dubey and Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan, were seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and are good friends. Ravi feels that Hina is playing the right game. Read on to know what Ravi has to say about the show and Hina's game...