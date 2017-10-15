 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 11: Ravi Dubey & Rithvik Dhanjani To Join Salman Khan; Ravi Supports Hina Khan!

Ravi Dubey will be seen in the Bigg Boss 11 house. No, he is not participating, but will be seen with Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Along with Ravi, Rithvik Dhanjani will also be joining Salman on the show.
It has to be recalled that Ravi Dubey and Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan, were seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and are good friends. Ravi feels that Hina is playing the right game. Read on to know what Ravi has to say about the show and Hina's game...
Ravi Knows Hina Well
Ravi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have known Hina well by now. We were together during Khatron Ke Khiladi and even after the show ended, we had spent time during a trip to Barcelona also. I have known her."
Hina Is Extremely Caring!
"I got to know one thing about her that she is extremely caring and she knows how to take care of her people around her very well. I will just want to advice Hina to stay more stable in the show."
Ravi Wants Hina To Maintain Her Stability
"I know she can do much better, she is already doing really well in the show but if she maintains her stability it will be great."
What Ravi Wants To Say…
"In the house, it's difficult to remind yourself of the actual person that you are. So if I get a chance I would want to tell her the same."