 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Relax Guys! Salman Khan Is NOT Targeting Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma!

In yesterday's Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Priyank Sharma and gave a reality check to the contestants, especially Hina Khan. He slammed Priyank for body-shaming, and Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary for not stopping him.

Hina was seen arguing with Salman, and she felt Salman was targeting them. Although many fans are happy that Salman took class of Hina, Priyank and Sapna, a few ardent fans of these contestants are unhappy as they feel their favourites are being targeted every week! Well, here's why we feel Salman is not partial or biased or targeting Hina and Priyank (at least, this season)...

Bigg Boss Viewers… Let us tell you that viewers watch and react to what is shown on television (mostly). Most of them are not shown on TV because of censor issue or time limit. Such videos are published on Voot, which get rare comments from fans! For Example… It has to be recalled that Benfasha, who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house had clarified that her relationship with Priyank was just a friendship. Her conversation with Priyank was a big joke! But what we saw was the conversation that makers wanted us to watch (that Ben wanted Priyank to confess his love for her), and as Ben said the ‘laughing part or joke' was not shown on TV! Also, the viewers have been watching Hina Khan instigating and manipulating her inmates, and if we are not wrong, they haven't seen Shilpa Shinde commenting on Hina on TV! 1. Salman Just Gives Indirect Message Of Fans To The Contestants As fans watch these, they are seen reacting on the social media. Salman addresses such issues during the weekend episode and gives fans message to the contestants. It has to be recalled that although Salman loved watching Shilpa and Vikas fight, he wanted them to become friends (which was fans' message). 2. The Most Controversial Topic Is Discussed It has to be recalled that earlier, Salman had warned Bandgi and Puneesh's extreme PDA (as viewers found it dirty) and reminded them about the cameras around. He had also warned Priyank Sharma as he made personal attack on Arshi (which fans didn't like). Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma had received a lot of flak from the viewers, this week. Hina Khan was slammed for manipulating and instigating her inmates. Salman addressed all these issues in the weekend episode and slammed Priyank and Hina! Captaincy Task! It was Hina and her team who saved Luv, as they (especially Hina) felt he is not so popular compared to the other three (Hina, Priyank and Sapna). Sapna as promised saves Luv and in turn she gets into trouble as she will be leaving the house this weekend. Hina Saved Luv! It has to be recalled during luxury budget task, Hina had indirectly said that ‘she might stay in the house until finale'. This statement made people feel that Hina has leaked a clause from her contract and Bigg Boss is fixed. It is because of this Salman took Hina's class and asked the contestants (especially Hina and Priyank) not to be over-confident. Luv, who doesn't deserve to stay (compared to other contestants in the house), is safe. Because of him, Sapna (who deserves to stay as she is performing compared to Luv) will be leaving the house. This will be happening because of Hina, as it was her decision to save Luv. To Hina’s Fans... Hina is no doubt one of the most popular actresses on television, thanks to her popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her role as Akshara is considered one of the unforgettable characters in Indian television. Fans loved her polite and sacrificing nature on the show. She went on to do stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The viewers loved her dare-devil nature as well. To Priyank Sharma’s Fans... Priyank was seen on MTV Splitsvilla and MTV Rodies. He had gained a lot of fans because of these two shows. 4. Salman Warns The Contestants Who Goes Wrong But on Bigg Boss, both Hina and Priyank are receiving a lot of criticism from viewers because of their controversial statements/behaviour. And hence, Salman warned them! Why Shilpa Is Not Questioned? Since the beginning, the fans are loving Shilpa. Yes! At one point, she seemed irritating (Vikas and Shilpa fight), but then, Salman had questioned her (indirectly by asking Vikas as to why is he not facing Shilpa), both of them corrected themselves, and now, they are fans' favourites. Shilpa & Arshi’s Racist Remark On Hina And for people who are talking about the racist remark that Arshi and Shilpa made! Well, let us clear that they were not talking about Hina's original skin tone! They were casually talking about the tan people had got after swimming! And this was not shown on television and hence Salman didn't comment!

