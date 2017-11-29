 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: REVENGE TIME! Puneesh & Shilpa Torture Luv & Akash; Here’s Who Will Win The Task!

The relationship between the contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house is seen changing with each passing day. We recently saw Akash Dadlani going crazy as his best friend, Puneesh Sharma ditched him during the captaincy task! He totally turns against Puneesh and Shilpa Shinde. Arshi Khan also changed her side and was seen supporting Akash, who suddenly started praising Hina Khan in front of Shilpa.

Also, the competition in the house is getting tougher! During the luxury budget task, 'Liliput aur Daanav' we saw the Liliputs (Luv, Hina, Akash and Arshi) torturing Dayaans (Shilpa, Puneesh, Bandgi and Hiten). Vikas and Priyank were sanchalaks of the task.

Hina Had Tortured Shilpa & Bandgi While Hina was seen torturing Shilpa and Bandgi, Akash tortured Puneesh and Hiten. Hina applied chilli powder on Bandgi and Hina's face. Akash and Luv waxed Hiten's legs, and trimmed Puneesh's hairs. Hiten, Puneesh & Shilpa Stayed Strong Till The End! Vikas was seen warning Hina, Akash, Arshi and Luv not to use chilli powder but they didn't pay heed to him! It was only Bandgi, who got up before the bell rang, as the chilli powder gets into her eyes. Puneesh, Hiten and Shilpa stayed strong till the end. Revenge Time For Shilpa’s Team! Today's episode will be interesting as Shilpa, Puneesh, Bandgi and Hiten will be in revenge mode! Shilpa cuts Hina's hair and applies chilli powder on Akash's face. Puneesh & Luv Fight! According to the latest promo, Puneesh will be seen trimming Luv's hair. Luv gets irritated and will be seen getting into a heated argument with Puneesh! Shilpa’s Team Wins! According to @BiggBossNewz, Arshi leaves the task, and Shilpa's team will be winning the task!

