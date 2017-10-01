 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan, Judwaa 2’s Varun, Taapsee & Jacqueline Reveal First Look Of BB 11 House!

Bigg Boss 11 makers have been building the hype around the show by just giving the clues. But the makers till now had not confirmed about the list of contestants.

The grand premiere of the reality show will be telecast today (October 1). Judwaa 2 actors, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will be on the sets to promote their film. Reportedly, the shooting was held yesterday (September 30). Have a look at the pictures and the videos...