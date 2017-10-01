 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan, Judwaa 2’s Varun, Taapsee & Jacqueline Reveal First Look Of BB 11 House!

Bigg Boss 11 makers have been building the hype around the show by just giving the clues. But the makers till now had not confirmed about the list of contestants.
The grand premiere of the reality show will be telecast today (October 1). Judwaa 2 actors, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will be on the sets to promote their film. Reportedly, the shooting was held yesterday (September 30). Have a look at the pictures and the videos...
Salman Khan
The actors not only shook legs with the host of the reality show, Bigg Boss 11 for the popular songs - Tan tana tan and ‘Oonchi hai building', but also revealed the first look of the Bigg Boss 11 house.
Salman With Judwaa 2 Cast
Judwaa 2 actor, Varun Dhawan also shared the picture captured on Bigg Boss 11 sets on his social networking media. The actor wrote, "Issa kheta hai #BIGBOSS #JUDWAA. Tomorrow night."
Salman With Taapsee
Taapsee also shared the same picture and wrote, "What a picture perfect way to end this beautiful chapter #Judwaa2 #BigBoss Thank you for all the love. It's all yours now. we shall see u again soon, with a new look, new vibe and loads of entertainment!"
Salman With Jacqueline
Jacqueline shared a picture and wrote, "And it's a wrap on #judwaa2 promotions with the one and only @beingsalmankhan on #bigboss 💃🏻💃🏻thank you for love and support always 😘."
Salman Khan Dances With Salman, Varun & Jacqueline
Colors TV shared a video and wrote, "Catch @BeingSalmanKhan do #TanTanaTan with Super hit Judwaa2 stars @Varun_dvn, @taapsee & @Asli_Jacqueline, tomorrow at 9 PM on #BB11."
The #Judwaa2 team @Varun_dvn @Asli_Jacqueline @tapseepannu reveal the first look of the @Biggboss house. Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara ... pic.twitter.com/5dtDSjSSIb— Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) September 30, 2017
Catch @BeingSalmanKhan do #TanTanaTan with Super hit Judwaa2 stars @Varun_dvn, @taapsee & @Asli_Jacqueline, tomorrow at 9 PM on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/M89kgoeRqP— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 30, 2017
Catch @Varun_dvn, @taapsee & @Asli_Jacqueline, stars of Super Hit Judwaa2 groove with @BeingSalmanKhan tomorrow at 9PM on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/qL7LqseSgY— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 30, 2017