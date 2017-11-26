 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan & Sapna, & Fans Are Loving It!

A lot of things happened this week in Bigg Boss 11 house. The fans have been eagerly waiting for Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know whom Salman Khan will grill and as to who will be screwed! Well, we must say, as expected, Salman handled every issue in an epic way!

Yes, as we reported earlier, Salman not only lashed out at Priyank Sharma, but he also gave a reality check to Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary.

Puneesh Sharma Grilled Puneesh Sharma was grilled as he got majority of votes from the contestants. Apparently, Puneesh was declared villain of this week by Sapna as she felt he insulted her by differentiating between Sapna and Hina's audiences (Sapna's audiences are massy, while Hina's viewers are classy). Salman Addressed This Issue Salman clarified Sapna that Puneesh wasn't wrong as he (Salman) is also a mass hero; he too has a bodyguard and security! He also revealed that Puneesh didn't mean it in s wrong way. Hina tried to clarify that she didn't instigate Sapna as she herself heard Puneesh saying it all! Well, Hina! We have watched the show, and we have seen telling about what Puneesh said to Sapna twice or thrice! Priyank Sharma Grilled Priyank Sharma was grilled later and he was asked about his mother, her weight and who cooks for him! Salman even asked him to tell what he told to Shilpa in the same tone as he told to Hina and Luv, just to make him realise that what he did was wrong! Priyank Guilty Well, we could see the guilt in Priyank's face, in fact he himself agreed that he is guilty! Priyank apologised, while Salman asked him as to whom he was following (Armaan Kohli from previous season, who used to apologise to Salman and repeat the same mistake)! It has to be recalled that Salman has been warning Priyank umpteen times! Salman Takes Class Of Hina Khan & Sapna Choudhary Salman asks as to what Hina, Sapna and Luv were doing, when Priyank was talking ill about women! He tells the contestants that they are educated enough to stop such things. Hina & Sapna Sapna talks rudely, while Hina tells as to why she has to take care of such things (meine theka nahi le rakha hai)! Hina feels that Salman is partial towards others! Luv Tried To Stop Priyank! Luv tells that he tried to stop, while Hina says that Priyank stopped talking about women after Luv stopped him! But when Salman asked Priyank whether he stopped commenting after Luv stopped, Priyank replies with ‘no'. Is Salman Targeting Hina? Hina was seen discussing about her group being targeted to Priyank. Salman asks on face if they feel that they are biased. Hina clarifies that they are not watching good things that she did, but are pointing out at one thing that she didn't do. Salman clarifies that people forget good things and remember one bad thing they did! Captaincy Task Salman discussed about captaincy task and reveals Hina and her group as to how wrong they were to save Luv. He tells them because of Luv, someone who deserves to stay will be eliminated from the show! Hina’s Reaction Initially, when Hina was blamed for saving Luv, she disagrees. She tells Salman that it was group's decision. But later, when Salman asked Hina as to whether she will be okay if she leaves the show, then Hina tells him that she will be fine as it was HER decision! Caught you, Hina! Reality Check To Hina & Priyank! Vikas Gupta reveals as to how Hina and others wanted to save Luv as others (Sapna, Hina and Priyank) as they feel that they are popular than Luv. Salman Khan tells the housemates not to be overconfident about their fan following. Salman On Puneesh & Akash’s Fight Salman tells that if they see in the game's point of view, Puneesh is correct. But also feels Puneesh is wrong as he did not prove to be a good friend! Puneesh Vs Akash Salman tried to patch up Puneesh and Akash as Puneesh was genuinely guilty for not helping Akash in captaincy task. But Akash was so stubborn, arrogant and adamant on his stand (he won't talk to Puneesh) that Salman lost his cool and left the show! Why Fans Loved WEEKEND KA VAAR Episode: Aroosa Awais‏ #SalmanKhan is too good , no one can compete him in hosting 👌🏻👏🏼👏🏼 #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #WeekEndKaVaar @BiggBoss Virat Kohli‏ This is the reason why i love you & i am big fan of @BeingSalmanKhan sir , he isn't just great actor , he is brilliant human being above all! #BB11 #WeekendKaVaar Amit Mishra‏ Salman roasted some contestants today in #WeekendKavaar like KFC hot wings chicken. #BB11 #BiggBoss11 @notorious_heart From correcting #Sapna , to Bashing #Priyank n #Hina , pulling #Luv 's leg.. This #WeekendKaVaar was all about what audience had wished for all this time..@BeingSalmanKhan sir you nailed it n with what sarcasm 👌..BEST HOST fr a Reason. Vikas Maske‏ Itne perfection se jhoot bolti hai #HinaKhan......Salman showed her class today.....great episode ......lovefor #ShilpaShinde. G1Sayz 🇳‏ NASA says #Hina supporters who are flying towards space. are Successfully landed on Earth after Today's Episode lol...😂😂😝 #WeekendKaVaar Sagar Gon△‏ Best weekend ka war ever seriously loved it!❤ Love Salman sir!❤ Arshi Shilpa were look damn Beautiful Vikas he was lookin n behaving like a real mastermind as usual he always does❤Sapna ka topda dekhne wala tha 👏 wow!👏 #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar

