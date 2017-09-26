 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Reveals Why The Channel Roped Him For The Show

Bigg Boss 11 is all set to hit the television screens on October 1. The show was launched in residential complex, in Anderi, a western Mumbai suburb.

Check out pictures and read on to know what happened at the launch...

Bigg Boss Is Incomplete Without Salman The comedienne, actor and singer, Jamie Lever, who was host at the Bigg Boss launch, said Bigg Boss is incomplete without Salman Khan. Salman Performs Salman made a spectacular entry at Tarapore Garden. The actor also danced for the songs from Judwa. Salman's Padosis Since this season, the theme of the reality show is padosis (neighbours), Salman talked about his padosi. He says (jokes) that he has best padosis in the world, any guess who are they? It's his father and mother! Salman Learns A Lot On The Show Salman adds that he learns a lot from coming on the show every year. He also reveals how the channel get him back to the house every year for TRPs! Salman As Bigg Boss 11 Host During the launch, Salman revealed that they have been doing Bigg Boss since many years. Every year he tells the Colors channel that he does not want to do the show, but they do not agree to it. 'They Don’t Get TRPs Without Me!' He quips, "Mere bina inko TRP milti nahi, tho yeh bechare kare kya (they do not get TRPs without me, so what will these poor guys do)!" Salman Enjoys Hosting Bigg Boss! On a serious note, Salman thanked the channel. He said that he has fun shooting for the show, as he has been part of the show since the fourth season. He further added, "We have to see how long can we run the seasons and entertain you." Violence Will Not Be Tolerated In The House At the launch, the host of the show even said that violence and out of the line behaviour will not be tolerated in the house. He also clarified that he is not involved in setting up the format of the show.

(Images Source: Colors TV)