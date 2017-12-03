 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan ROASTS Hina & Puneesh; Katrina Kaif IGNORES Khan's Advice Over Akshay-SRK

Salman Khan returns with yet another Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 11, however in the beginning, he informs viewers about his poor health and adds that people should not get used to his sexy voice as it's there only for a few days. Witty man!

Salman meets the contestants through ME TV and asks the contestants to not ruin his mood as he is anyway not keeping well. To know what made Salman roast Puneesh & Hina and why Katrina ignored Salman's advice over Akshay Kumar & Shahrukh Khan, scroll down!

All Picture Courtesy: COLORS

Salman Reprimands Puneesh It all started when Salman Khan asked the contestants to pick the villain of the house this week and as expected most of them picked Puneesh for his abusive language. Salman also agreed with the contestants and said even though he apologizes after committing a mistake, he has lost the value of his ‘sorry' as he keeps repeating the same mistakes. Next Target Was Hina Khan After roasting Puneesh, Salman asks Hina Khan to stand in the witness box as she got the maximum votes after Puneesh. Salman reprimands Hina for using chilli powder in the task. In her defense, Hina told Salman that it was not her idea alone but accepted that whatever she did was nothing but wrong! Bandgi & Priyank Gets An Earful From Salman For the same chilli powder act, Bandgi & Priyanka also got an earful from Salman. Priyank defends himself by saying that he tasted chilli powder to check if it's bearable. Salman gave it back to Priyank by saying he should put chilli in his eyes to see if it hurts. Salman Introduces Katrina As ‘Meri’ Interestingly, yesterday, Katrina Kaif was the guest and we loved her chemistry with Salman on the show as the duo was rather seen in their funniest best! We loved the way, Salman introduced Katrina as ‘meri' and instantly corrected himself by saying ‘aur sabki dulaari' Katrina Kaif. Katrina Ignores Salman’s Advice Later Salman gets Katrina play a fun segment, where she will be shown two pictures on screen and she has to choose only one! The first two pictures were of Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna, and she chose Anil as she told that she got to learn a lot from him. The next set was Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, and this time, she chose Akshay. Katrina Chooses Akshay Over Shahrukh The third set was Akshay Kumar and Shahrukh Khan, and Salman adviceed Katrina to select SRK as she is doing a film with him. But she ignored his advice and chose Akshay over Shahrukh. Katrina On Aamir Vs Salman Next were Akshay and Aamir Khan, and she asked Salman what should she do now as she is also doing a film with Aamir. Salman told Katrina to select Aamir and she did exactly the same. And the last choice was between Aamir and Salman. She pulled Salman's legs and teases him by saying that she is done shooting Tiger Zinda Hai, and now she can select Aamir. However, she sweetly selected Salman! Lie Detector Test Later, the duo played the lie detector test and Salman asks Katrina about her favourite co-stars after Salman Khan and she took the names of Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.



Salman then asked her if it's true that she didn't like him when they met for the first time, and she immediately said, it's not true and green light turned on, on the chair. Salman Faces Katrina’s Questions Katrina asked Salman if he will ever marry and he replied that people tell him that his age to marry is gone now. After Salman's lie, red light beeps on the chair. Salman’s Lie Gets Caught Red-handed Katrina asked him if she is his favourite co-star and Salman said ‘yes', but red light beeps again leaving everyone in splits. Salman justifies his lie by saying that since they have a movie coming up, so for now she is his favourite co-star.

