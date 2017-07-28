 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan To Shoot Promo Soon; Lopamudra Raut & VJ Bani To Join The Show!

Bigg Boss 11 is making headlines for the contestants' list. Recently, we had reported about a few celebrity contestants like YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja, Mohit Malhotra, Sana Saeed and others being approached for the show.

This season too, the makers of the show have decided to welcome commoners. Now, there are reports that Salman Khan, who will be hosting the show this season as well, will shoot for the promo soon. Read on to know the latest updates of the show....

Salman Khan To Shoot The Promo Soon A source from the team was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Salman will be shooting for the promos this Sunday. He is flying down from Morocco especially for this shoot." Bigg Boss 11 Will Have A New Theme "It will have a whole new theme, which will be unveiled with the first promo soon." Earlier, there were reports that this time, the show might have a ‘jungle theme'. Bigg Boss To Arrive Early! Apparently, the channel has decided to let go off India's Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa this year, because of the poor ratings of the show in the previous seasons. So, Bigg Boss will be early, this time! Bigg Boss 11 May Air In September The source further added, "This time, the channel might start with the show earlier than other years. So, it will mostly air in September, instead of October." Lopa & Bani In Bigg Boss 11! According to reports, the makers have decided to have a special segment with the eliminated contestants. This special segment will apparently be hosted by Bigg Boss 10's Lopamudra Raut and VJ Bani. Lopa Was Approached For India Banega Maanch! It is said that Lopa was even approached for India Banega Maanch but she didn't accept the offer. She is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Apparently, Lopa is channel's favourite and Bani has a strong fanbase. Did Lopa Deny The Report? But, Lopa was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I don't know where is all of this coming from." Lopa & Bani Were Rivals On BB 10 House If Lopa and Bani come together, we will certainly be surprised as the two were rivals in the Bigg Boss 10 house, and they used to argue a lot that Rohan had to stop Lopa many times!

We had revealed earlier that since the commoners will be part of the show this season as well, the makers have decided to take special care so that they do not create havoc in the house.

The makers have introduced a special clause in the contract that says that commoners will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10 Lakhs if they talk ill about the show post their exit.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show....