 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Choudhary’s Dance Video Goes Viral!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are not only on the news for their fights and doings inside the Bigg Boss house, but they are also hitting headlines for their controversies in the outside world. We had recently reported about Arshi Khan's controversies. Now, Sapna Choudhary is in news for her dance video.
Apparently, Sapna's dance video, in which she is seen dancing in a private party entertaining guests is going viral. Read on to know more about Sapna . . .
Sapna’s Profession
Sapna hails from Haryana and is a stage performer. She is also known as "Anaarkali of Haryana", who earns by performing for people on Haryanvi songs. One can get to watch her dances on YouTube. (In Pic: Snapshot from Sapna's dance video that went viral.)
Sapna Had Attempted Suicide
Many do not approve Sapna's profession. She had apparently attempted suicide due to online harassment. When asked about her profession, she was quoted as saying, "There's nothing wrong in it. It totally depends on how people perceive things."
About Her Past, Sapna Says . . .
About her suicide attempt, she had said, "A lot has been changed now. That time I used to get bothered a lot about what others talked about me but now I don't care. I don't even listen to them."
In Bigg Boss House: Sapna-Arshi Fight
In the Bigg Boss house, Sapna is often seen fighting with Arshi Khan, another controversial contestant. As we reported earlier, an FIR has also been filed against Sapna and Priyank, who brought up Arshi's past scandal on the show.
Sapna Loses Captaincy Task
Recently, Sapna also became the contender of the captaincy task along with Luv and Bandgi (as Jyoti was eliminated). But, Sapna lost the task in the beginning itself.
Jyoti Says Sapna Is Most Cunning Contestant
Post eviction, when Jyoti was asked about the most genuine and most cunning contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, she named Sapna as most cunning contestant and Vikas as the most genuine contestant inside the house.
Hina & Shilpa Give Gyan To Sapna!
In the latest episode, Sapna had no clue about what c*nd*m is and how is it used! Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde explained to Sapna what c*nd*m means. Hina also told Sapna not to use the word openly in the house as they are on prime time TV and families watch the show.