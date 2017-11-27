 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Feels Salman Khan Is NOT Partial To Anyone; Says Bandgi Is A Shameless Woman!

Sapna Choudhary was recently eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. The Haryanvi dancer says that she is not surprised with her eviction and happy with her journey. We had also revealed as to what she has to say about her inmates.

Sapna is the only person, who seems to be supporting Hina Khan, and feels that Hina is not manipulating others. It was also evident from her interviews that she hates Puneesh Sharma (who she had called her brother earlier) and Bandgi Kalra. She was seen calling Bandgi, Bandariya! Here are a few more excerpts from her latest interviews to various entertainment portals...

Bandgi Is Shameless As we revealed, Sapna hates Puneesh and Bandgi (as she feels he spoke against her profession). In an interview to Zoomtv.com, Sapna revealed, "If I could save myself and eliminate someone else, it would be Bandgi because she does not deserve to be on the show as she is a shameless woman." Shilpa Shinde Is A Thankless Person! In an interview to Spotboye, Sapna revealed one good and bad quality of Shilpa. She feels Shilpa is a brilliant cook. She also feels that Shilpa is a 'thankless' person. Priyank Is A Kid In an interview to India Today Online, Sapna revealed as to what she thinks about Priyank. She said, "Priyank is a kid. He doesn't think before speaking and that is his fault. He is not disrespectful towards women." Doesn’t Regret Saving Luv It has to be recalled that after discussing with her team (Hina, Priyank and Luv), Sapna saved Luv, and because of him, she got eliminated. But Sapna says that she doesn't regret getting eliminated. She added, "It was my decision to save Luv and get nominated. I really don't regret saving him. I was expecting to be evicted this week." Vikas Is Playing Mind Games She feels Vikas will make it to top three. She said, "Yes, Vikas is playing mind games. He has brains and he is just using it. Nothing wrong in that. He is just playing his game." Is Salman Targeting Hina & Her Group? It has to be recalled that when Salman pointed Hina and Priyank mistakes, they felt that they were targeted. She was seen telling, "Ye inhi ka show hai, inhi se chalega (referring to Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta). Saaf saaf pata chal raha hai." Salman Is Not Unfair But, in an interview to News18, Sapna feels that Salman is not unfair at all. She said, "Salman sir comes every Saturday and Sunday to make us realise our mistakes and I feel really good that he always takes this initiative. He also helps us 'solve' our misunderstandings. I don't think he's being partial to anyone. He's doing his job extremely well. He doesn't come on the show to take anyone's side."

