 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Sapna & Shilpa’s Secrets Impress The Guests; Hiten & Pooja’s Secrets Were Funny!

Yesterday's Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was interesting because of three interesting tasks - Sultani Akhada which was between Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani. The second one was a fun task where the contestants were called in pairs and asked to answer with just yes or no. If the answer is no, then the partner should get waxed!
In this task, Akash and Puneesh made us LOL! In fact, Jallad who never laughed till now, couldn't control his laugh! Then, Salman announced the next task where the contestants had to reveal their darkest secrets and the one with the most interesting reply would be saved from nominations. Read on to know what secrets the contestants revealed...
Hina Khan’s Secret
Hina discloses that she ran away from home, while Vikas Gupta blamed himself for separating his parents. Hiten, Dhinchak Pooja and Luv's secrets were quite funny.
Hiten & Luv’s Secrets
Hiten said that his wife is the one who shops for him, while Luv said that he stole petrol from his mama's vehicle.
Dhinchak Pooja & Akash’s Secrets
Dhinchak Pooja had revealed that her mother is strict and she doesn't have much experience. Akash revealed as to how he cheated while playing a tournament.
Benafsha & Sabyasachi’s Secrets
Benafsha revealed that she is fighting from anxiety problem, while Sabyasachi said that he wanted to a sex reassemble surgery in 2001.
Puneesh & Bandgi’s Secrets
Bandgi revealed that she had gifted her father from his own money that he doesn't know till now, while Puneesh had revealed that he had got Bandgi's picture from his friend, before entering the Bigg Boss house.
Arshi Khan’s Secret
While we thought Arshi Khan would talk about 2015's Pune scandal, she revealed something else. She said that the controversy about her being pregnant with Shahid Afridi's child was a joke!
Priyank’s Secret
Priyank had revealed that he was thrown out of a show as he couldn't act and the person who chucked him out was Vikas Gupta!
Shilpa & Sapna’s Secrets
Shilpa had revealed that she didn't complete graduation and she had hidden this from her father (who is no more), while Sapna had said that wanted to be a sub-inspector but she never told her mother because of financial problem.