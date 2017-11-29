 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’s Rupali Ganguly Says Hina Khan Looks Like A Pathological Liar!

Bigg Boss 11 has been hitting the headlines since the beginning. This season, the show has managed to enter the TRP chart, thanks to the controversies created by the contestants.

The fans have chosen their favourite contestant already. Not just fans, even the television celebrities are rooting for their favourite contestants. Recently, Rupali Ganguly, Bigg Boss Season 1 contestant and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress revealed as to which contestant is playing a smart and dirty game on the reality show ....

Rupali Is Rooting For Vikas Gupta In an interview to TOI Roopali said, "I am following the show and I am totally rooting for Vikas Gupta as I feel he is by far the most intelligent player across all seasons! He is just superb!" Vikas Is Handling The Game With Dignity "Be it any task or any fight he is smart enough to handle it with dignity. I don't know him personally or professionally. But I'm really impressed by the way he is performing in the house. I really want him to win." Shilpa Is Playing Smartly "I have worked with Shilpa Shinde in Sanjeevani and Bhaabhi, we were friends once. I don't like her personally but the way she is projecting herself in the game is very very smart! Good to see her doing so well in the house!" Rupali Wants To See Hiten In Top Three Finalists The actress wants Hiten Tejwani, who is her neighbour, to be in the top three. She added, "I know him very well as we started our acting career together from the show 'Sukanya'. What you see in the house is exactly how he is in real life too, he's very genuine." Hina Looks Like Pathological Liar "Hina has become the most hated person in the house and looks like a pathological liar! How can someone with such a pretty face be such an ugly person!" Rupali Can’t Stand Hina’s Antics! "I can't stand her antics but must say that I have been to that house and sometimes we are really not what we are outside. Will not say the house changes us, but it definitely skews our perspective and we actually don't understand if we doing right or wrong." Hina Has Completely Sabotaged Her Image Rupali feels that Hina has completely sabotaged her image. She also hopes that Hina manages to redeem herself before the season ends. Manveer Gujjar Mocks Hina Khan Recently, Bigg Boss 10 winner, Manveer Gujjar too, mocked Hina Khan. He wrote, "Book:- Dude पहले मेरे जैसा बन के दिखाओ Page:-713 आज @eyehinakhan मैंने दूध का डब्बा चुराया! चलो बोलो कौन कौन बनेगा मेरे जैसा? @ColorsTV @lostboy54."

Previously, Karan Patel, Kishwer Merchant and Sayantani Ghosh had criticised Hina's acts, and now Rupali and Manveer too, have negative opinion on Hina! As Rupali said, Hina Khan will have to mend her ways before the season ends!

