 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa & Hina Apologise To Each Other & Are Seen Bonding; Luv-Priyank Upset With Hina

Bigg Boss 11 : Hina Khan PRAISES Shilpa Shinde INFRONT of Luv Tyagi ; SHOCKING

In the previous episode, we saw Priyank Sharma breaking all ties with his buddy, Hina Khan. Vikas Gupta and Priyank are once again friends, which has got tongues wagging in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

The latest episodes too, saw a few changes which might shock the viewers. Read on to know what happened in the yesterday's (December 22) episode...

Hina & Shilpa Bond While Shilpa and Hina bond, Akash gets into an argument with Vikas and Luv. He calls Luv, zero, and Vikas, gadha. He irritates Vikas so much that the Vikas loses his control and goes closer to Akash. Akash & Vikas Fight Akash pushes Vikas in defence. Vikas too, gets irritated and pushes Akash, who falls down. Bigg Boss calls the duo to the confession room and reprimands Akash and Vikas them. Later, they are sent back to the jail. Vikas Back in jail, Vikas tries to calm down. In the morning, Vikas apologises to Akash by hugging him, while Shilpa teases the duo and releases them from the jail. Shilpa & Hina Apologise To Each Other Meanwhile, Hina tells Luv that Shilpa apologised for her behaviour (as Shilpa trolled Hina when Rocky had come to the Bigg Boss house). Hina too, says that she apologised to Shilpa! Luv says both of them have common ‘dushman' Vikas because of which they are seen bonding. Hina Praises Shilpa Hina says that they have a few things in common. She is surprisingly seen praising Shilpa, although, she feels that Shilpa strategise to stay in the game (sometimes), which she can't do (by giving example of Vikas and Shilpa's relationship), Captaincy Task Bigg Boss announces captaincy task (endurance task), where Hina, Shilpa, Luv and Priyank has to stand on the photo frame for as long as possible. The contenders try to convince each other to step down from the frame, but none of them are convinced. Puneesh While Vikas wants to see as to who can stand for long time, Akash and Puneesh try to make the contenders (except Shilpa) fall by putting oil and soap on the floor of the photo frame. Puneesh & Akash Arshi cleans up the oil at Priyank and Shilpa's place, while Vikas cleans up the soap near Priyank's place. Hina and Shilpa are seen dancing. Shilpa even slips, but manages to stand still (Hina is seen holding Shilpa's hand). Bigg Boss Announcement! Bigg Boss is angry that the contestants are not competing in the task and gives them two hours time. Bigg Boss also warns them that if none of them gets down, the task would be cancelled and no one will be captain this week, as well. Shilpa & Hina Shilpa is ready to give up, while Hina asks Shilpa not to! Luv, Hina and Priyank are not ready to give up. Finally, Shilpa, Luv and Priyank decide to give up and make Hina, the captain! Hina Is The New Captain, But Is Upset! Hina is declared as the captain. She is surprised with Luv and Priyank's behaviour, while Puneesh and Akash are angry at Shilpa as they felt, they tried to make Shilpa, captain, but she gave up! Is This The End Of Luv, Priyank & Hina's Friendship? Hina is not happy as the other contenders gave up instead of fighting, which makes Luv angry. He talks to Priyank about Hina's behaviour. Luv feels that Hina is showing attitude! Both are seen discussing about Hina's behaviour.

