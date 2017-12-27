 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa & Hina Win Two Rounds; Vikas’ Mom Talks About Vikas-Shilpa; Akash’s Mom Upset!

With just seven contestants - Puneesh, Akash, Priyank, Luv, Vikas, Hina and Shilpa remaining on the show, the competition in the house gets tougher. Bigg Boss has yet again surprised the viewers and contestants by bringing family members and special friends on the show.

As we had revealed earlier, this time they entered the house as padosis. They are part of the task (luxury budget and captaincy) that the housemates perform and will be staying with them (but in the padosi house). According to the task, 'Ghar Aye Gharwale', Bigg Boss will be giving them tasks and the housemates have to impress the padosis.

Shilpa Wins The First Round In the first task - cooking competition, the housemates cook dishes to impress padosis. Shilpa will be seen helping the other housemates. Shilpa wins the task as padosis like her food, and she gains 60 points. Comedy Competition In the second task - comedy competition, the housemates had to make the padosis laugh. The housemates are seen making fun of the other contestants in front of their loved ones. Vikas Gupta Vikas Gupta was seen making fun of Akash and Shilpa. Akash makes fun of Hina. Shilpa makes fun of Priyank and Hina, while Puneesh and Hina make fun of all the contestants. Luv was seen making fun of Priyank. Hina Wins The Second Round The housemates vote for Hina and she wins the task by gaining 60 points. Priyank and Vikas are upset as the housemates made fun of them in front of their moms. Vikas' Mom Talks About Vikas & Shilpa To Shilpa's Brother In the padosi house, Vikas' mother talks about her son and Shilpa's controversy to Shilpa's brother. She tries to clarify a few things about Vikas to Shilpa's brother, who remains speechless. Later, Shilpa's brother and Rocky are seen discussing about Vikas' mother. Akash's Mother Clarify They Are Related To Vishal Dadlani! Also, Akash's mother clarify that they are related to Vishal Dadlani, but they haven't been in touch. She says to Rocky, Shilpa's brother and others about Vishal's tweet and reveals that she has pictures to prove that Vishal is related to them closely. Shilpa, Luv & Puneesh Make Fun Of Priyank At night, Shilpa, Luv and Puneesh are seen making fun of Priyank's dance and how she talks/walks. In the padosi house, the family members and friends talk about the contestants. Akash’s Mom Upset! According to the latest promo, during a task, the family members talk about Akash (we assume he gives up the task). Bandgi reveals as to how Akash give up the task easily. Since everyone talk against Akash, his mother gets upset and asks them not to say a word against him, else she would walk out. Fans Praise Shilpa & Her Brother; Shilpa Trends On Twitter Meanwhile, Bigg Boss fans are impressed with the way Shilpa helped the housemates and as to how her brother responded to Vikas' mother. Shilpa was also trending on Twitter. Read fans' tweets... @marwah_smriti "@shindeashutosh hats off to u.. V respectful, graceful and dignified.. #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #ShilpaShinde #VikasGupta." Megha "Shilpa ws helping all hm's day n cooking she knew it ws individual task bt stil she showd her big heart love u Shilpa & vikas mom trying to accuse shilpa & he tool it so supportingly.. #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Born Optimistic ‏""It's not how much we give but how much "LOVE" we put into giving". We all have seen how much love Shilpa Shinde used to put in feeding the housemates. she was genuinely very caring. #BB11 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss11" Nazim Shaikh ‏"Without any plan Queen Shilpa Is trending at 8th place with 86K+ tweets..!! Yayy..!! 😘😘😘 Let's cheer up and make It to the 100K+ ..!! 😎😎😎 #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #MtvExtraDose." @poocheapgoo "Shilpa bro was so calm and also uncomfortable to talk about shilpas past on national tv but weakass mom was all the time like mera beta ye wo.. and was trying to prove shilpa wrong.. still her bro didn't say anything.. #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Neha Duggal "2 years and 5 week.... Vikas's mom was justifying her son's actions....while Shilpa's brother was so calm.... although he wants to say many things but he respect Vikas's mom n kept quiet....no doubt from where does Shilpa gets all those qualities #ShilpaShinde #Shilpa #BiggBoss."

