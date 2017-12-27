 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa’s Brother Says Shilpa Respects Hina; She Stopped Arshi From Insulting Hina!

Bigg Boss has become the most talked about reality show of the season. Also, the show has managed to enter the TRP race, and the credit goes to the controversial contestants.

The show is inching towards the finale and only a few contestants are left in the house. Shilpa Shinde is one of the strongest contestants who also has huge supporters outside the house. But, she has been misunderstood quite a few times! Talking to TOI, Shilpa's brother, Ashutosh Shinde clarifies about Shilpa's relationship with Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Hina Khan. Read on...

Shilpa & Vikas’ Friendship Shilpa's brother Ashutosh Shinde was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am happy that the issues have been addressed. Vikas has his own definition of friendship inside the house. So let time decide how Shilpa and Vikas turn out as friends in the long run." Who Is Shilpa’s Competitor In The Bigg Boss 11 House? Shilpa's brother reveals that at this stage, everyone is strong in the house. But for Shilpa, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are the biggest competitors. Shilpa & Hina’s Friendship He adds that Shilpa and Hina bonded well, initially. Both had their own perception about each other. But, this didn't help in building their relationship well, although both belonged to the same fraternity. Shilpa On Hina’s Past He further added, "If you remember on the first day of the show, Shilpa hugged Hina and said she is proud of her. Later, Shilpa was also seen talking with other housemates how Hina walked out of the show with dignity and still the producers stated in a report that they have maintained the TRPs even without Hina Khan." Shilpa Stopped Arshi From Insulting Hina "She also stopped Arshi (Khan) from insulting Hina when she was in jail and said that she should respect Hina's seniority. Shilpa knows how to respect her colleagues." 'Some Combinations Don’t Work'! "Anyway, sometimes some combinations don't work out in that house, but we still have few days more in the show, so let's wait and watch what lies ahead for us." Are Shilpa & Vikas Getting Married? When asked about the rumours of Shilpa and Vikas getting married on the show, Ashutosh laughed it off! He added, "Please stop watching those videos on social media, whose makers just want views and hits on their videos. But the news was hilarious." Shilpa & Vikas’ Marriage In The House! He even added, "There were rumours that there will be a task in the house where Shilpa and Vikas will be enacting bride and bridegroom, whereas rest of the housemates will be baraatis. If something like that happens, then it will be fun to watch."

