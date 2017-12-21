 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde & Hina Khan Fail Mastermind Vikas Gupta’s Plan & Fans Are Loving It!

Planning and plotting are part of Bigg Boss game. The contestants have been doing these since the beginning of every task! Among the contestants, Vikas Gupta is expert in planning and plotting! He is also tagged mastermind in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

But, looks like Vikas has taken the tag too seriously and taken other contestants for granted! In the recent episode, during BB Poultry task, we saw Shilpa Shinde joining hands with Hina Khan as both of them didn't want Vikas to become captain. The duo, along with Akash, played a masterstroke and failed Vikas' plan!

Shilpa & Hina Join Hands During the task, Shilpa helped Hina and the latter promised to help Shilpa in becoming the contender of captaincy. The duo also joined hands to throw Vikas' egg into the water, so that he doesn't compete with them for captaincy. Shilpa & Hina Try To Throw Vikas’ Egg Into The Water Shilpa and Hina tried their best to throw Vikas' egg into the water. But since more people were saving Vikas' egg, they couldn't succeed. But then came Akash, who played the masterstroke! He managed to throw Vikas' egg into the water, while Shilpa and Hina were overjoyed! Fans Love To Watch Hina & Shilpa Together! The fans loved Hina and Shilpa standing together and fighting against Vikas. They took to social media to praise the ladies. Read Fans’ Tweets: Kruti 💥‏ "#Shilpa has again slapped #Vikas by helping #Hina 😂 She knows in order to defeat the gang of volves,She'll have to support Hina 😂 This way they can kick the volves in their guts! Keeping their differences aside for a mutual goal is actually SMART❤ Gn. #BB11 #BiggBoss11." ASAD & @SuperLivingTeen 🎸 ASAD 🎧: #BiggBoss11 #hina and #shilpa r hugging and helping each other m i dreaming or wht? @SuperLivingTeen: Vikas was so frustrated today kyuki the game was not going according to his plans. Benny‏ "Today was the episode of the season for me. if two strong women join forces, swines like Viper khan and Ganda Gupta dont stand a chance. how beautifully his game smacked right back into his sissy mad face. 👊👊 full paisa vasool. Well played ladies.👏👏👏" Akashpandey21111993‏ "Main Naya likhta bhai Poore season Vikas ne dimaag se Jeeta game aj Shilpa Hina Jeet Gaye toh masterstroke lag gya. Shilpa and Hina had to come together to defeat Vikas Gupta she doesn't have the brains to handle him." @_biggbossfc "#Shilpa played another MASTERSTROK💥 She clearly knew in this physical task she would need #Luv & #Priyank to win contendership, and hence she bonded with #Hina to Out #Vikas #Arshi👏 Vikas couldnt do anything infront of Shilpa's game😜 Who's Mastermind now😉 #BB11 #BiggBoss11." BiggBoss‏ "#Shilpa didn't try to take #Hina out of the task. She made sure Hina stays! Until now #Vikas was thinking only he can play the game! One more master stroke by Shilpa❤ to Vikas. Dekhte jao aaghe aaghe kya hota hai. Shilpa Ji Form mai aa rahi hai. #BB11 #BiggBoss11." 💥‏Jonathan Groff fan ❤️‏ "Mujhe #HinaKhan bilkul bhi nei pasand hai but she is far better than the 2 faced snake #VikasGupta. Agar uske jaise insaan ko expose karne ke liye #Shipa aur #Hina team up karte hai then I will support that openly !!! #BB11 #BiggBoss #WeekendKaVaar." @WanderingMindit "#Hina loved hina today. The way she exposed #Vikass !! I am totally convemced thst #hinakhan wasnt liying but #Priyank #Fliped from what he said Hope to see #Hina n #Shilpa to continue cordial relationship till the end of #BiggBoss11." @vinchuchawla "#Shilpa and #Hina showed that once Women start playing games NOONE can outsmart them #Vikas itna to seekh lete sari K-serials se #BB11 #BiggBoss11." @and_simran "I liked their team-up against vikas😎 And they succeeded💪 I must say today's episode goes to these two👏👏 And vikas's face after his egg was thrown in the pool😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏 #HinaKhan #ShilpaShinde #BB11."

