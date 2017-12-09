 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s Mother Is HURT With Arshi Khan’s Behaviour; Celebs Slam Arshi!

Recently, the families and friends of the Bigg Boss 11 contestants visited them in the Bigg Boss house. It was emotional reunion for all the contestants as they met their loved ones after a long time.

But, during this emotional moment, Arshi Khan even called Shilpa Shinde 'wahiyat aurat' in front of her mother, as she felt Shilpa disrespected her father. Arshi also disrespected Shilpa's mother by not greeting her!

Shilpa & Arshi Although Shilpa clarified that she didn't, Arshi was in no mood to listen. As we saw even though Arshi didn't greet Shilpa's mother, the later graceful exited the house by waving bye to her! This didn't go well with fans and even a few celebrities who took to Twitter to lash out at her. Celebs Slam Arshi: Kunwar Amar‏ "I don't believe in judgements but #arshikhan is the most ridiculous and horrible person, just couldn't hold back anymore, she doesn't know the meaning of respect and manners @ColorsTV #bb11." Andy‏ "It's saddening to see #ArshiKhan disrespect @ShilpaShinde_1 in front of her mom! 😱 Not cool! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB11." Sayantani Manisha‏ "#ArshiKhan #BB11 has 4gotten coz of whom she hs bcum d captain!her bhaviour when someone's parent has come is shameful !really sad 2 c how low a human can stoop..teamin up wth dose ppl who Neva supported her n speakin I'll bout who were her friends !! U hv really gone wrong gal !" Kamya Punjabi‏ "Jus saw last nite's epi,Madam arshiji i was never ur fan but aap mujhe naapasand bhi nahi thi..lekin jab aapne ek maa ke saamne ussi ki beti ko ghatiya kaha toh ab aapko dekhne ka bhi mann nahi kar raha hai.. shilpa's mom was too sweet.. made me cry too!!" Vindu Dara Singh‏ "It's so laughable, ARSHI is in her own "SILLY-LAND" world, where she believes she is immensely loved to the point where she feels she is even GREATER than SALMAN KHAN! 🤣 When she is out I hope she will not go in a state of SHOCK!😲. #Bb11." Gauhar Khan‏ "Being entertaining is great but that doesn't take away from badtameezi.. arshi khan u lost a fan in last nites episode... Shilpa's mom was so graceful that she referred to u as arshiji n u called her daughter wahiyaat in front of her.. #shame 😡" Shilpa’s Brother Reveal His Mother Was Hurt With Arshi’s Behaviour! Shilpa's brother, Ashutosh Shinde thanked Gauhar for the support. He also wrote that his mother was hurt as Arshi didn't meet her. Ashutosh Wrote... "Thanks @GAUAHAR_KHAN for acknowledging this. I precisely asked Aai about Arshi only, the moment she came out of house, to which she sadly said, Arshi didnt come & meet me 😞. But no hard feelings.. its a G A M E !!! of #BB11 @ColorsTV." Gauhar, Rohan & Karan Gauhar further wrote, "Pls tell ur aai, she was so graceful n endearing💖 love from my aai as well!!." In today's episode, Karan Patel and Rohan Mehra (who are special guests) will be slamming Arshi for her behaviour. Salman Lashes Out At Arshi Salman Khan will also be seen clearing Arshi's doubt (that Shilpa disrespected her father) and lashing out at her for disrespecting Shilpa's mother and calling Shilpa ‘wahiyaat aurat'!

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Lashes Out At Arshi For Disrespecting Shilpa's Mother; Spl Guests Enter House!