 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Arshi Khan… 12 Contestants Who Have Entered The House!

The most awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 11 is all set to hit the television screens tomorrow (October 1). The host of the show, Salman Khan will have a damakedaar entry. Also, Judwaa 2 actors, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will be on the sets to promote their film.

The Judwaa 2 actors along with the host of the show, Salman will be revealing the first look of Bigg Boss 11 house. The list of contestants was also leaked recently. But, as we revealed, the makers have made a few last minute changes. Here are the 12 contestants, who apparently have entered the Bigg Boss 11 house...

Shilpa Shinde The makers have shared a video in which Salman Khan is seen introducing the Bigg Boss 11 contestant - Bhabhi Ghar Pe Hain actress, Shilpa Shinde. The host of the show even asked Shilpa to play a game, in which she was asked to make the bottles fall down from a belt tied on her waist. Sapna Choudhary In another video, Salman introduced the commoner, Sapna Choudhary. He was seen shaking legs with Sapna. 5 Celebrities According to reports, apart from Shilpa Shinde, the four other celebrities who will enter the show are - Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani, Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma. Other Contestants The makers have also shared a video in which a few other contestants have been revealed. But we are not sure if these contestants too will enter the show. Who Are These Contestants? Sharing the video, Colors wrote, "Here's a glimpse of our unique, interesting and highly entertaining contestants. Meet them tomorrow at 9PM on #BB11."

