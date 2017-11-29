 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta To Get Married, But Here’s The Twist!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's relationship has been hitting the headlines since the beginning. Initially, they were seen fighting like cats and dogs in the house, and the viewers loved to watch them fight.

But at one point, their fight started irritating the viewers, and the audiences wanted them to become friends. In fact, a few of them also wanted them to get married!

Gehana Had Revealed… We had recently reported that the South actress, Gehana Vasisth, who exposed many contestants of the Bigg Boss house, revealed that Vikas and Shilpa will be getting married on the show! Vikas To Marry Shilpa! The actress told Asia TV that she has some reliable sources in Colors channel, who have told her that Vikas and Shilpa are falling in love with each other and they might get married in December! Vikas & Shilpa’s Marriage Will Have A Twist Well, looks like what she said was true, as according to Bollywoodlife report, indeed the couple is getting married but there is a twist! Makers To Take Advantage! A source close to Vikas revealed to the entertainment portal, "Now that Vikas and Shilpa are friends, the makers are planning to take full advantage of this." Shilpa & Vikas’ Mock Wedding "And as a result a task will take place in the month of December where Shilpa and Vikas will exchange the wedding vows, while the housemates will pretend to be the family members of the two." Chill guys, it will be a mock wedding! SHIlpa+viKas=ShiKas The fans are loving the way Vikas cares for Shilpa, these days. They have even named the couple as ShiKas! Here are a few tweets of the fans... 💫‏ @shikasx "#Shilpa and #Vikas keep finding ways to end up next to one another, either Vikas goes and sits in the kitchen or Shilpa comes and sits next to him in the living room 💓 these cuties are unknowingly growing closer! #ShiKas." Goochipoo‏ "#ShiKas 😍😍😍 Someone tell them to stop being so damn cute ❤️❤️🙈🙈 Dil garden garden horaha hain. #BB11 #Shilpa #Vikas #VikasGupta #ShilpaShinde #BiggBoss11." Rukhsar 🎬‏ "Why does #vikas want to be in the kitchen with #Shilpa ?? Heheh.. samjh rhe ho na sab? 🙈

Idk why bt I love when they're around each other! #ShiKas 😍 #BB11 #BiggBoss11 Mrs. Miracle-‏ "Vikas to shilpa : apko pata hai hina khan ne mujhe kya kaha? Tum mujhe chhune k bahane dhund te rahete ho... He looked so ashamed embarassed and hurt.and complained to shilpa.as a loyal husband will do to his wife lmao..shilpa looked so angry #ShiKas @ColorsTV @lostboy54 @BiggBoss." Altunia_Razia‏ "On my #Shikas moment of the day - #VikasGupta ‘s happiness when #ShilpaShinde was declared safe 😍 marry already guys #BIGGBOSS11." Bhumika 🐍 👔 💥‏ "Thank you !!! 😆 I noticed that too ...he was all calm and cool And suddenly when #ShilpaShinde tried to stop #AakashDadlani he ran in just to make sure that she doesn't get hurt !!! 💕💕 #ShiKas #VikasGupta #ShilpaShinde #BB11."

Bigg Boss 11: What? Gehana Vasisth To Enter The Show As Wild Card Entrant!