 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa’s Team Wins The Task; Puneesh & Bandgi Refuse To Go To Kalkotri!

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde's Team have won the task, Hina Khan losses

In the luxury budget task, Liliputs aur Dayaans, we saw the housemates torturing the opposition team to win the task! Akash went on to take revenge on Puneesh and Hiten, as Puneesh didn't help him in becoming the captain and Hiten was declared as the captain.

In the task, Akash waxed Hiten's leg and was seen laughing devilishly. Shilpa Shinde was fed chilli powder by Hina. Also, Hina's team threatened to chop off the hair of Puneesh and Bandgi as well!

Shilpa’s Team Takes Revenge But yesterday, Shilpa's team was all set to take revenge on Hina's team. Shilpa's team did their best to win the task. Arshi Khan Arshi, who was in Hina's team, couldn't bear the torment for a long. Arshi got up from the task early, while Hina, Luv and Akash did their best to stay in the task and they succeeded too. Luv & Akash Luv lost his hair and got it trimmed, while Akash suffered allergies. Akash bared it all just to become a captain. Unfortunately, Hina's team lost the task because of Arshi, as she didn't stay long in the task. Puneesh & Bandgi Also, the housemates were asked to decide the worst performer, and who will be going to the kalkotri! As per the promo, most of them voted for Puneesh and Bandgi. Puneesh & Bandgi Refuse To Go To Jail Puneesh and Bandgi were extremely upset as they felt they performed well, but were asked to go to jail. They refused to go to the jail. Puneesh Becomes Violent Even Shilpa and Vikas tried to make the couple understand and told them not to go against the orders of Bigg Boss, but to no avail. Puneesh was also seen becoming violent! Arshi, Puneesh & Bandgi To Go To Jail According to the latest update, Arshi, Puneesh and Bandgi will be going to jail. Now that the couple is refusing to go to jail, it has to be seen as to how the housemates will manage to convince them!

