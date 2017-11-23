 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Akash Dadlani Asks Shilpa Shinde To Apply Lotion On His B*tt!

Bigg Boss 11 is hitting headlines for one or the other reason, thanks to the controversy that the contestants are creating in the house! Akash Dadlani is considered as one of the craziest contestant of the season. But at times his crazies crosses limit and irritates the inmates as well as fans.

It has to be recalled that Akash and Shilpa's rapport broke after he called Shilpa and Vikas' fights as fake. He shouted at them and tried to irritate Shilpa and Arshi. This didn't go well with audiences as well as the host, Salman Khan, who told him as to how he was seen on television. Akash corrected himself and apologised to Shilpa as well as Arshi.

Akash Asks Shilpa To Apply Lotion On His B*tt! In an unaired footage from an episode, Akash asks Shilpa Shinde to apply lotion on his b*tt. After listening to him, Shilpa was shocked as she felt Akash has crossed his limits! Akash Cracks The Same Joke Again! Akash cracks the same joke and asks Hiten, Puneesh and Priyank to apply the lotion on the boil. Shilpa complaints about this to Hiten, and tells him that she will teach Akash, a lesson. Shilpa Says She Will Teach Him A Lesson! An angry Shilpa says, "Isko aisa sambhalungi na ki, zindagi bhar yaad rakhega yeh. Yeh bolega Bigg Boss season gyaara mein tha aur mere bajgaye the baara." Akash, Shilpa & Hiten Share A Light Moment! Akash listens to the conversation and feels as to why Shilpa is not complaining about this to him and instead telling it to Hiten. Later, the three of them are seen sharing a light moment and troll each other.

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan's BIG LIE EXPOSED! Arshi's Parents REVEAL Her Age & Other Details!