 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Akash Dadlani Kisses Shilpa Shinde Forcibly; Fans Want Akash To Be Evicted!

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. Apart from the regular episodes that are being aired on television, the viewers are eager to know what's on unseen and uncut videos on Voot.

One or the other video goes viral on the social media! We had recently reported a funny video in which Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan were seen making fun of Arshi Khan, but end up fooling themselves!

Shocking & Disturbing! Now a shocking video is doing the rounds on social media, in which Akash Dadlani is seen forcibly kissing Shilpa Shinde! She reacts angrily, but he continues harassing her and is seen twisting her hand. Akash Kisses Shilpa Forcibly In the 13 second video, Puneesh Sharma, Akash and Shilpa are seen in the garden area. Akash suddenly kisses Shilpa. She gets extremely angry at Akash. Shilpa Angry At Akash Shilpa tells Akash, "Bahut maar khaega, thappad khaega abhi. Mujhe nahi baat karna (You will get a slap from me. I don't want to talk to you)." Akash Misbehaves With Shilpa While Puneesh looks on, Akash tells Shilpa, "Kya karegi, haan? Kya karegi?" It has to be recalled that Akash calls Shilpa maa and this behaviour has not gone well with the fans! Akash’s Antics This is not the first time Akash is behaving so. In the last episode, too, he kissed Shilpa and asked her to patch up with Arshi, before he leaves the house. Fans Want Akash To Be Eliminated! Fans are extremely angry with Akash Dadlani's behaviour and want him out of the house. It has to be recalled that this week, Akash and Shilpa are nominated for eviction. Will Akash Get Evicted? There were reports that Akash might not get eliminated as the makers are happy with the way Akash is creating havoc inside the house! There were also reports that Shilpa might be sent to the secret room. But now, it has to be seen if this video might change the makers' plan. Fans Trend #EvictAkashDadlani: Fans’ Tweets – Sagar ⚡️‏ "Time to put Akash Dadlani behind the bars for harassing women in the bigg boss house #EvictAkashDadlani #WomenMolester." Jonathan Groff fan ❤️‏ "Who gave #AkashDadlani the audacity to kiss #Shilpa...HOW DARE YOU !!! BETTER STAY IN YOUR LIMITS !!!Please look into this matter and take a strict action against him..@BeingSalmanKhan @RealVinduSingh @EndemolShineIND JUST THROW HIM OUT OF #BiggBoss11 #BB11" VEER 💥# "Where is safety for women in bigg boss....nd same media vl lacture on this... #EvictAkashDadlani." Spartan‏ "#ShilpaShinde #DeservingWinnerShilpa #EvictAkashDadlani such a harresment cant be tolerated take action against akash ... retweet guys salman plz take class of akash ...he cant just do such act ..shame on you akash." Shahbaz Akhtar‏ "He doesn't know the meaning of word 'mother' #EvictAkashDadlani." Sahiba 💥‏ "If I was in #shilpashinde ‘s place.. I would have slapped #akashdadlani... She looks so uncomfortable with what he's doing😭😭😭... He needs to get away from her man. I can't deal with him any longer ...#bb11 #biggboss11 #MTVExtraDose #ShilpaShindeWinningHearts #shilpashinde." Eternalnocturne‏ "#shilpashinde needs to stop tolerating Akash after the act he pulled yesterday.. I am shocked to see her speaking Normally with #Akashdadlani.. tolerate Kar ne ki ek limit hoti hai Yaar, kyun essa karti hai wo!#bb11 #bigboss11" Akanksha Vishwakarma‏ "What the hell is this ?? How dare #AkashDadlani forcibly kissed #ShilpaShinde ??😡This actually is sexual harrassment !! #AkashDadlani must be evicted and thrown into jail !! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #Biggbuzz #EvictAkashDadlani 😡."

