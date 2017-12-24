 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Arshi Khan Gets Evicted; But Bigg Boss Gives Her A SPECIAL POWER!

As we said, Bigg Boss makers never fail to surprise the viewers! We assumed that there won't be any elimination as it is occasion for double celebration. The contestants will be celebrating Christmas and Salman Khan's birthday this week and the makers might gift them with 'no elimination'!

But, the makers shock us with eviction news. Arshi Khan, who had apparently received less number of votes, is evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house! Read on to know more...

Hina, Shilpa & Vikas Are Safe! As we all know all 8 contestants - Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma - were nominated this week. Salman announces Shilpa, Hina and Vikas safe (which was obvious)! Luv, Priyank & Akash Safe! Later Salman announces another set of contestants who are safe - Luv, Akash and Priyank, which was quite surprising (as it was said that Akash had received less number of votes). Housemates Feel Arshi & Puneesh Are Not Safe! Salman then asks the housemates as to who might leave the house, while the contestants reveal two names - Puneesh and Arshi, as they felt Puneesh is not playing much after Bandgi left the show, while Arshi's foul language might have made the viewers not to vote for her. Arshi Gets Eliminated! Salman then announces shocking news! Yes, he declares Puneesh safe (which Puneesh himself, couldn't believe), and asks Arshi to leave the house! Arshi bids goodbye to the contestants. Vikas gets emotional as Arshi was his best friend, even Shilpa gets teary-eyed! Arshi Joins Salman On Stage Arshi joins Salman Khan on stage. Salman shows Arshi's journey in the Bigg Boss house. Meanwhile, in the house, Hina and Shilpa talk about Vikas' game. Vikas tells Shilpa that Arshi loved her, while Shilpa feels Arshi was too rude to her and feels that no one talked to her in that way! Arshi Wants Shilpa To Win The Show! Arshi says to Salman that she can't believe that she couldn't make it to top 5. She feels that Vikas is gone now, as no one is there to support him in the house. She also adds that Shilpa Shinde should win the show. Arshi & Shilpa Arshi feels that she did wrong by insulting Shilpa, whom she called mom. She says that Shilpa was her mom inside the house and will remain the same outside as well! Arshi Says Hina Is BIG Naagin In The House! Salman reminds her that she is called ‘naagin' in the house. When Salman asks as to who is the real naagin in the house, Arshi calls Hina as the biggest naagin in the house, also accepts that she is choti naagin! Arshi Is Given Special Power Arshi is given special power to save two contestants from nominations next week (besides Hina) who will get the chance to reach the semi-finale week directly! Arshi Chooses Priyank & Vikas Arshi chooses Vikas and Priyank (she asks Priyank to support Vikas in her absence, which makes Vikas emotional). Salman then announces another twist, that there will be a live poll, where viewers will get a chance to vote and send one of them to the semi-finale week, directly!

Bigg Boss 11: Ujjwal Rana Shares Shilpa Shinde's #ThrowbackVideo With A HEARTWARMING Message