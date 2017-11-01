 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra’s Best Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Her!

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's romance inside the Bigg Boss 11 house is grabbing headlines. This has upset Bandgi's boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal, who later broke up with her!
It has to be recalled that Priyank Sharma, who had met Dennis, when he was out of the house for a short period, had informed Bandgi indirectly that he met Dennis (without revealing his name) and he loves her a lot! Now, Bandgi Kalra's best friend makes shocking revelation about Bandgi and Puneesh! Read on...
Bandgi Kalra’s Best Friend Exposes Her!
Talking to Tellychakkar, Bandgi's best friend, Jatin Alwadhi is upset with her. Jatin, who is also good friend and work partner of Dennis and knows Puneesh as well, revealed that Bandgi quit her job for acting and not for Dennis!
Jatin Wonders What's Wrong With Bandgi!
Jatin was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Before entering the house, Bandgi and Dennis didn't even have an argument, in fact she came for his birthday. Why did she do that?"
Bandgi Left Job For Acting Not For Dennis!
"A week before entering the show, Dennis and Bandgi went for Goa trip. In the show, she said because of Dennis she left her job which ended up creating more troubles in her family life. In reality she left her job because she wanted to get into acting."
Bandgi & Puneesh
Earlier, everyone was thinking that Bandgi, Puneesh and Dennis' love triangle was a planned and it was a strategy to survive in the Bigg Boss house! But Dennis had recently revealed that it is not planned. Also, Bandgi's friend Jatin feels the same.
Jatin Says…
"I can guarantee, they have not pre-planned this before entering the house. I don't even know whether it's fake, part of their game plan or what! Dennis even met her family. They were supposed to get married."
Bandgi Used Dennis!
Jatin feels that Bandgi used Dennis. She forgot him as soon as she got the show. He is also waiting to watch as to how she will react after she is out of the Bigg Boss house. Jatin also feels that Puneesh is using her.
Dennis Won’t Accept Her!
He said, "Dennis won't accept her. His family too watches this show. I told Dennis, if he accepts Bandgi post the show, I will break my friendship with him."