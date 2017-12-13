 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shocking! Priyank Sharma Calls Vikas Gupta ‘V*gin*’; Fans Lash Out At Him!

Bigg Boss 11 is continuously in news, thanks to the controversial contestants. A lot of things happen inside the Bigg Boss house, but we get to watch only one part of it on television! A few unseen and uncut videos are published on Voot.

We had recently revealed a few unseen videos that went viral on social media. Now, another shocking video has gone viral on social media, in which Priyank Sharma is seen calling Vikas Gupta a v*gin*. Read on...

Luv, Priyank & Hina In the unseen video, during the nomination task, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan were seen sitting near the swimming pool and chatting. Hina Wants To Nickname The Contestants! Hina Khan tells them that she wants to give nicknames to the contestants who are not their favourites! They will be seen calling Vikas, Hiten and Puneesh by secret names. Priyank Calls Vikas A V*gin* While Hina nicknames Vikas as vulture, Priyank mumbles that Vikas should be called v*gin*. Luv and Priyank start laughing, while Hina doesn't understand. Puneesh, Hiten & Akash’s Nicknames… Puneesh was nicknamed as Popcorn, Akash as Ambience and Hiten as Apple Pie. Hina even makes a sentence using all the four nicknames! Fans Lashes Out At Priyank A part of the video, in which Priyank was seen nicknaming Vikas, went viral and fans started lashing out at Priyank. They didn't like Priyank stooping so low for his best friend, Vikas! (It has to be recalled that Vikas and Priyank were very good friends but the latter spoiled their friendship.) Fans Tweets: @NikitaD25 "THIS IS DISGUSTING. I can't even man😡 friends are like 2nd family and vikas genuinely considers this bitch as his friend.😒 This is what friends do? What kind of shitty person is this @ipriyanksharmaa ? AISE DOST HONE SE BETTER HAI DOST HI NAA HO😳." ~Phoenix~‏ & @kirti1D ~Phoenix~‏ : Priyank is pathetic. I so wish he gets the most humiliating eviction ever.

@kirti1D: Shame on him...also the fact that he is using v*gin* as a way of insulting him...he is so disgusting. Lostgirl "Priyank tu dusman se BHI gaya gujra hai koi dusmani BHI nahi bola aisaa big boss isse nikal feko bahar😠😠😠😠." @AmayrahJafri "PRIYANK gave VIKAS nickname V*GIN*. You are such a pathetic, arrogant spoiled brat, priyank. I still cannot believe it; i thought vikas over did in the task, but clearly you DESERVE this New low for priyank.#BB11 #biggboss11 #VikasGupta #PriyankSharma." Debaprita Saha "Chi chi.Shame on this two puppies.Aise logo ko support karne k bare me sochna bhi nahi chahiye.Just for fun playing so dirty and giving such cheap names. SHAME ON PRIYANK & LUV #HitenFTW #VoteForHiten Only decent guy.He will never stoop so low for any bloddy game #BB11." @Sarit7257 "Ye Hina is a vamp in some fairy tale...she is in biggboss house to break friendship of others aur iske do puggs to follow her."

Although what Priyank and Luv said was funny for them, others felt it was disgusting. We feel the contestants, especially Priyank should watch his words! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...

