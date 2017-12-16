 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 SHOCKING Elimination: Hiten Tejwani Gets Evicted!

Salman Khan will be back with Weekend Ka Vaar! We are sure that the audiences are eager to know as to whom the host of the show will grill. Also, the most interesting part of Weekend Ka Vaar is elimination.

The viewers are aware that Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated for this week's elimination. According to the latest buzz, Hiten has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house!

Luv Tyagi Many of them thought that Luv Tyagi will be leaving the house as he is surviving in the house because of his luck. He is the only padosi, who is still in the house, others - Sabyasachi Satpathy, Mehajabeen Siddiqui and Lucinda Nicholas couldn't survive in the house for so long! Why Luv Is Saved? But, recently Luv Tyagi has come out of his shell and playing fair game. A few fans are also loving Hina, Priyank and Luv's friendship. These might be the reasons that Luv is saved! Priyank Sharma It was also said that Priyank Sharma might leave the show! But the audiences have been commenting a lot about his and Vikas Gupta's friendship. Why Priyank Is Saved? There were also reports that his ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal might enter the show as wild card entrant. So, may be, this is also one of the reasons (if she is entering the show) that Priyank is still surviving. Shilpa Shinde As we revealed Shilpa Shinde is one of the strong contestants in the house. She has huge supporters outside the house. There is no chance of Shilpa leaving the show. Hiten Tejwani Although Hiten Tejwani has not been able to create any controversy on the show, he has been playing a clean game! But looks like the viewers have chosen Luv over Hiten! Hiten Tejwani Eliminated! According to the latest report, Hiten Tejwani got least number of votes compared to Priyank Sharma and hence has been evicted. Makers’ Choice Vs Audiences’ Vote According to The Khabari, Hiten didn't get least number of votes, but has high chance of eviction as the makers did with Gaurav Chopra (Season 10).

