 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Fans Want To Save Luv Tyagi & Not Bandgi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma, But Why?

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. The relationship inside the house is not only changing, shockingly, the fans are also changing their favourites!

In yesterday's episode, we saw Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi nominated for this week's elimination. While a few of them wanted Luv Tyagi out of the house, as he doesn't use his brain; many of them wanted to save him over Bandgi and Puneesh! In fact, Luv was trending on Twitter! Read on to know as to why fans want to save Luv Tyagi...

Adil Arsalan ℹ‏ : Luv Is A Good Person! "Luv Tyagi is a good person. Its just that he have to come out of Hina's shadow and play his own game. " Rajveer_104‏ & Soni: Bandgi & Puneesh Are Fake! Rajveer_104‏: #BB11 we want gandagi out... Luv Tyagi bindass chora hai... Koi gandagi nai.

Soni‏: Vote for Luv Tyagi ... This man desever more then any one out of fake couple. THE VIKING AHIR‏ "Bandgi is baar history banayegi ...vo pehli person hogi jise khud ki family ne bhi vote nahi karegi😂😂😂😂 Luv Tyagi." @fairyysworld: Hina’s PR Will Save Him! "People 💯 ki bAat bata rai hun, note kar lo, luv tyagi nai jay ga, hala k wo deserve karta ha jana, but hina ki PR usko bacha lay gi 😄😄😄😄 fake voting say , wait and watch #bb11." Ashna Singh‏: Luv Tyagi Gave His Best! "Luv tyagi is a pure soul.. We should see him as an individual, no matter what he gave his best everytime and compared to bandagi and puneesh he deserves to stay more than them. So please vote for luv😊 #bb11 #BiggBoss11 #BigBoss11 #BIGBUZZ." Santhosh Babu Punna‏: Want To See Bandgi’s Reaction, If Puneesh Gets Evicted! "I will vote for LUV TYAGI just to see #bandagi reaction on #puneesh eviction... Trust me it gonna be fun seeing her reactions in her survival without puneesh... #lovetest #LuvTyagi #BB11 #biggbuzz." Pink Panther‏: It’s Time Clean The House! "It's time to clean up the house of this gandagi. Puneesh and Bandagi are thinking too much of themselves. 😝👎 Save Luv Tyagi voters! 👍👌 #BiggBoss11 #BB11." Hussain Jr‏ "Gandagi said after nominations...Ek toh couple hai bb me isse v logo ko dikkat h...Ise kaun samjhaye ye family show h ....Gandagi ki v had hoti h...Voted for luv tyagi." VNB‏: Luv Is Honesy & Loyal! "Luv Tyagi is one of the nicest contestant in the house who is nice and on good terms with everyone and is a loyal and honest person...definately should save him over gandgi #bb11 #biggboss11." Amal Srivastava‏: If Luv Is Out Then Bigg Boss Is Fixed! "@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @eyehinakhan @priyanksharma7 @LuvTyagi9 if this time LUV TYAGI get eleminated the entire show is fixed then.Because there is a partiality going on with @eyehinakhan and team....#BiggBoss11 # @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV." Shivam‏ : Luv Is Against Vikas! "This #BiggBoss11 is showing only nepotism of Vikas. My request to audience to vote for Luv Tyagi. One of few contestant to stand up against Vikas and group. @LuvTyagiTeam #LuvTyagiFTW 🙏🙌"

