 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Hina Khan To Be Eliminated; But There Is A TWIST!

Bigg Boss never fails to surprise us and the contestants. This time, nomination task was interesting, where the friendship between the contestants were tested. Everyone performed the task, except Puneesh Sharma, because of which Sapna Choudhary was nominated for eviction.

Although Luv Tyagi saved Hina Khan by getting 'Zero' tattooed, Bigg Boss punished them by nominating Hina as she tried to hide Luv's tattoo with make-up. Also, Benafsha saved Priyank by getting herself nominated for eviction!

Benanfsha Soonawala It was assumed that Benafsha will be evicted, as the other two contestants (Hina and Sapna) are popular compared to Ben. But Bigg Boss will bring a new twist! Why No Eviction This Week? As there was double eviction last week, the makers are planning to give a rest to the contestants. Apparently, the housemates will yet again lose luxury budget task. Also, we hear that Hiten will get into a heated argument with Sapna! Hina Khan Might Leave The House, But…. According to Bollywoodlife report, "There is buzz that Hina Khan might get evicted this week. However, it won't be an eviction." Twist In Eviction… "The makers might put her in a secret room from where she can oversee what is happening inside the house. It is similar to what was done with Mandana Karimi in season nine." Luv Tyagi Might Get Eliminated Next! The report further suggested, "In the next round of nominations, it is Luv Tyagi who is most likely to leave the house." Ben-Priyank: Will There Be Another Love Story? It has to be recalled that Ben was upset as she felt that she will be getting eliminated. Ben and Priyank were seen getting closer, in fact, they were even seen sharing a bed! So, we assume the makers are thinking that they might get another Bandgi and Puneesh on the show!

We know that there are more haters for Hina Khan in the house. Now, the actress will get to watch what her well-wishers think about her by keeping a close watch on them from the secret room!

