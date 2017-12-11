 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Makers Paid Priyank Sharma’s Ex Divya Agarwal A Huge Amount To Create Drama!

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma GF Divya Agarwal said YES to ENTER the HOUSE on this COST | FilmiBeat

During luxury budget task, the family members of the Bigg Boss 11 contestants visited the house. It was emotional moment for each contestant and their families as they met each other after a long time.

It was surprising for Priyank Sharma, as his ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal (instead of his family) visited the house. Read on to know as to why the makers chose Divya?

Divya Had Announced Her Break-up With Priyank As we had already revealed Divya Agarwal was upset that Priyank Sharma never mentioned her as his girlfriend and revealed about his exes to his housemates. Also, she was angry with Priyank's closeness with his inmate, Benafsha Soonawala. Divya Enters Bigg Boss 11 House After seeing Priyank's changing behaviour, Divya announced her break-up. The makers took advantage of this and decided to get Divya to the house during the luxury budget task. Bigg Boss 11 Makers Paid Divya, A Huge Amount! Initially, Divya was hesitant, but it was said that she couldn't say no to the makers. According to the latest report, Divya agreed to enter the house as she was given a whopping amount. Was Divya Paid A Whooping Amount To Create Drama? According to Indiatimes report, "Divya Agarwal was paid thrice the amount that is to be given to the contestants inside the house to create all that drama. Rumour has it that she denied coming inside the house, but when she was offered a huge sum of money, she agreed." Priyank & Divya Had Already Parted Ways! It has to be recalled that during the task, Divya announced her break-up in the house and Priyank was seen shattered. He was shocked and told Hina that they had already parted ways! Divya To Enter The House As Wild Card Entry! Now, there are also reports that Divya will be entering the show as a wild card entry! Well, it has to be seen as to how Priyank will react to his ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal's entry! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

