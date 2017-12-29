 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Not Shilpa Shinde, But This Contestant Is Getting Maximum Votes!

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale. Out of 18 contestants, only seven - Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta - are locked inside the house.

Out of these seven contestants, Hina, Vikas and Shilpa are considered as strong contestants and are expected to go to the finale. There were reports that Shilpa is getting more support than Hina Khan, who has a huge fan base, owing to her popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina Khan Hina's changed behaviour inside the house was not liked by many. She was accused of slut-shaming, lying and was even called a hypocrite by her fans! This made Bigg Boss fans trend negative hashtags on social media. Celebrities & Fans Lashed Out At Hina Even many celebrities lashed out at Hina for her negative behaviour inside the house. Hina was even tagged as ‘cry baby' and ‘drama queen' as fans felt she cried for cameras! Shilpa Received Appreciation This made many think that Hina's votes might have gone down. Also, her competitor, Shilpa received a lot of appreciation from the viewers as well as celebrities because of the way she handled the situations inside the house! Is Shilpa Getting More Votes Than Hina? People thought Shilpa is getting more votes compared to Hina Khan and other contestants! But according to Bollywoodlife report, Hina is still the top contender and is leading by a huge margin as she gets the maximum votes whenever she is nominated and gets saved! Hina Is Getting More Votes Than Shilpa! A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "One would think that Hina's popularity has decreased after Bigg Boss 11, but the voting trend will surprise you. Every time she is nominated, she is ahead of the other contestants by at least 40 percent votes."

Well, at this stage we can't even predict the top contenders. Since the makers want to surprise the fans, anything can happen on the show! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...

