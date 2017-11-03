 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Puneesh Pees In Pants During A Task; Priyank Tries To Attack Akash Again!

Bigg Boss has time and again tested the contestants' patience level, and there are only a few contestants who have lived up to show's expectations! Well, we must say these contestants can do anything to win the task.
In Bigg Boss 11 house, after luxury budget task, it's time for captaincy task. As we revealed earlier, Vikas' team won the task. Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Mehajabi Siddiqui were declared the worst performers by the housemates and were jailed.
Ben, Puneesh & Hiten Compete To Become Captain
Benafsha Soonawala, Puneesh Sharma and Hiten Tejawani were made to contend for captaincy. According to the task, the contestants have to ride a cycle continuously.
The three contestants were given water at intervals to drink, and the contestants have to control their urge to pee for the longest time.
Hiten & Ben Give Up!
According to the latest report, Hiten and Benafsha, who were pretty sure that they will win the task, gave up.
Puneesh Pees In His Pants To Win The Task!
Apparently, as soon as Hiten and Benafsha backed out, Puneesh peed in his pants! Puneesh was declared winner as he didn't give up the task.
Puneesh Becomes The Captain
This is not the first time that Puneesh is becoming the captain. Earlier, he was made captain as Vikas (who was then captain) physically attacked Akash and was put in kalkotri!
Also, this is not the first time that someone has peed to win the task. In the previous season, Priyanka Jagga had peed during a task, which required the contenders to sit on the rocking horse and given water at regular intervals to drink.
Vikas Tries To Escape Again
Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta once again tries to escape from the house, but Bigg Boss calms him down. Vikas decides to call all housemates outside the jail and end the matter with Shilpa.
Priyank Sharma Tries To Attack Akash Dadlani
When Vikas narrates his side of story, Akash interrupts and starts shouting. He starts telling that Vikas is telling lies about Shilpa. Priyank then loses his cool and tries to attack Akash. The housemates stop Priyank.
This is not the first time Priyank is attacking Akash. Previously too, he had done the same and was asked to leave the show! Apparently, Vikas do not want this to happen again.
Vikas tries to talk to Priyank after things calm down, but the latter refuses to listen to him. Later he goes to him, and it is then Vikas asks Priyank not to interfere, as he can fight his own battles.