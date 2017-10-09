 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Vikas Gupta Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Hina Khan; Runs Out Of The House!

During the Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan, the contestants were remanded by Salman for fighting unnecessarily inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. But, looks like the contestants haven't learned anything from the weekend's episodes.

Vikas Gupta fought with Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani; now we hear that he got into an ugly fight with Hina Khan as well. Apparently, Vikas even escaped from the Bigg Boss house!

Vikas Escapes From The House As per reports, one of the doors of the Bigg Boss house was mistakenly opened by security guards and Vikas spotted it and made it out of the house. Vikas Might Be Sent To Kalkotri Also, there are reports that Vikas was sent back by Bigg Boss' creative team after a lot of cajoling. Vikas might be punished and sent to the kalkotri, for his act. Bigg Boss It has to be recalled that ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rahul Mahajan, Raja Chaudhary, Ashutosh Kaushik and Zulfi Syed had also tried to leave the Bigg Boss house. Priyank Sharma Meanwhile, there are reports that Vikas' ‘special' friend, Priyank Sharma might be back in the Bigg Boss house. Padosis Also, in tonight's episode (October 9), padosis - Lucinda Nicholas, Mehajabi Siddiqui, Luv Tyagi and Sabyasachi Satpathy will be introduced to the other contestants.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates on the show.