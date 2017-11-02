 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Vikas Gupta Wants To Quit; Ready To Pay Rs 2 Crores To The Makers!

Many celebrities or commoners, who are initially eager to participate on the Colors' reality show, Bigg Boss 11, later realise that the show is not their cup of tea! Back in the past, in Bigg Boss 9, Rimi Sen had repeatedly requested Bigg Boss to let her go!

Recently, Vikas Gupta, who got into an ugly spat with Hina Khan, had tried to escape from the Bigg Boss house. But later, he was sent back by the Bigg Boss' creative team after a lot of cajoling.

Vikas Tries To Escape From The House, Again! According to the latest report, Vikas yet again, tried to escape from the Bigg Boss house after he found the door open! But Bigg Boss immediately stopped him and called him to the confession room! Bigg Boss Calls Vikas To The Confession Room! In the confession room, Vikas revealed that he wants to quit the show. It has to be recalled that according to the Bigg Boss contract, the person who wants to quit the show should pay a penalty of Rs 2 Crores for breaching the contract. Vikas said that he is ready to pay Rs 2 Crores. Vikas pleaded the Bigg Boss to let him go! W Why Vikas Wants To Quit The Show? Apparently, Vikas was frustrated with the things going on inside the Bigg Boss house. Apparently, Vikas was given a chance to become a captain only if he wins the luxury budget task, and he did win it! What Really Happened! But, the housemates selected Benafsha Soonawala to be one of the contenders of captaincy. Things got worse when Vikas was chosen as one of the three worst performers of the task. This definitely didn't go well with Vikas. He couldn't take it anymore and this is when he decided to run away from the house. Vikas’ Fights Inside The House It has to be recalled that Vikas was already frustrated, as Shilpa irritated him. Also, after his fight with Akash Dadlani, Priyank was thrown out of the house (as Priyank jumped into their fight and physically attacked Akash). Things Are Not Going Well For Vikas In BB 11 House In Priyank's absence he fought with his friend, Benafsha. Although Vikas was happy after Priyank was back in the house, cracks started developing in their friendship. Vikas was even banned from becoming captain as he attacked Puneesh.

So, what do you think? Will Bigg Boss let Vikas go? Hit the comment box to share your views...