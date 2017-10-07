 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Not Vikas Gupta, But Priyank Sharma Kicked Out Of The House!

It's hardly been a week and things inside the Bigg Boss 11 house have horribly gone wrong! Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde's fight started right from the premiere of the show. Their fight took an ugly turn when Vikas poured tea on Shilpa's clothes.

Apparently, Vikas and Akash Dadlani get into a heated argument, which turns into a physical fight. Vikas also slaps Akash and the latter bleeds. Reportedly, the reason for the fight is Akash, who addresses Vikas, a gay.

There are rumours that Vikas is a gay and he and Priyank Sharma are dating. Apparently, Akash questions Vikas' sexuality, which creates a huge hullabaloo in the house and things go out of control.

There were reports that because Vikas hurt Akash, the former was thrown out of the house. But now, there are reports that it is not Vikas but Priyank thrown out of the house!

It is said that Priyank couldn't see Vikas in trouble and gets in between the fight. Amidst the argument, Priyank slaps Akash, twice. It is then, Bigg Boss orders Priyank to leave the house.

There are also reports that during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman takes class of Vikas for getting provoked! Salman will also be questioning Zubair Khan - Salman says that whatever Zubair is doing/talking is being watched by his kids.

