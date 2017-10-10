 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Spoiler: Vikas Gupta Breaks Down; Luxury Budget Task ‘Raja Rani Ki Kahaani’ Introduced

Bigg Boss 11 is picking up the pace. We have seen a lot of fights inside the Bigg Boss house since the beginning. We also saw, Bandgi and Puneesh getting closer. The second nominations also happened on Monday (October 9).

We saw a few of the housemates supporting Vikas Gupta by going against Shilpa Shinde. But in the upcoming episode, we will see the housemates going against Vikas. Well, we must say the contestants are unpredictable. Read on to know the upcoming twist in the show. . .