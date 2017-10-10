 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Spoiler: Vikas Gupta Breaks Down; Luxury Budget Task ‘Raja Rani Ki Kahaani’ Introduced

Bigg Boss 11 is picking up the pace. We have seen a lot of fights inside the Bigg Boss house since the beginning. We also saw, Bandgi and Puneesh getting closer. The second nominations also happened on Monday (October 9).
We saw a few of the housemates supporting Vikas Gupta by going against Shilpa Shinde. But in the upcoming episode, we will see the housemates going against Vikas. Well, we must say the contestants are unpredictable. Read on to know the upcoming twist in the show. . .
Vikas & Hina Fight
Apparently, Vikas is upset that Hina shakes hands with Arshi. Hina and Puneesh get into a heated argument with Vikas. Hina will also be seen telling Vikas that she is regrets supporting him by going against Shilpa Shinde.
Vikas Breaks Down
The other housemates also go against Vikas, because of which Vikas breaks down. He feels no one understands him and leaves the house! But, as we reported earlier, he will be brought back to the Bigg Boss 11 house.
Luxury Budget Task
Bigg Boss is seen announcing Luxury budget task - Raja Rani Ki Kahaani. Hiten is the king, while Shilpa and Arshi were Ranis.
‘Raja Rani Ki Kahaani’
The housemates are divided into two teams Red team consists of Hina, Vikas, Sabyasachi, Puneesh, Lucinda and Jyoti, while the blue team has Akash, Luv, Mehajabi, Bandgi Sapna, Shivani and Benafsha.
About Luxury Budget Task
Red team has to build wall with the red bricks, while blue team has to build walls with blue bricks. One team has to ensure that the opposite team do not complete the task (build the wall). They can even break the wall formed by the other team.
Hina & Bandgi Get Into An Argument
During the task, Hina and Bandgi get into an argument. Sapna also got involved in their argument. She gets so much irritated that she refuses to perform the task.