 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Spoiler: Hina Khan To Go To Jail; Sabyasachi & Luv Caught Kissing!

Bigg Boss 11 is picking up the pace. The show has managed to enter the TRP chart and is successful in entertaining the audiences.
Check out what's in store for tonight's episode . . .
Hina & Vikas' Fight
Hina Khan is unhappy ever since Vikas was declared as the captain. She will also be calling Vikas "Kaamchor captain". Even other housemates feel that he doesn't work.
Vikas Calls Hina A Hypocrite
Hina will also be seen getting into an argument with Vikas. He will also be seen calling her a hypocrite. This doesn't go well with Hina. She will also be seen telling that she is ready to go to jail.
Hina Khan To Go To Jail
Apparently, since Hina do not listen to Vikas and follow his instruction, he sends her to the kalkotri. The padosis get the opportunity to send two other contestants to send along with Hina. The padosis chose Arshi and Sapna.
Shilpa-Arshi Fight
On the other hand, Shilpa can't stand her ex-friend Arshi anymore. Arshi calls Shilpa a mad woman. This doesn't go well with Shilpa.
Sabyasachi Dance
Sabyasachi dance on the song, ‘Dil cheez kya hai', and the team mates are seen getting entertained.
Friday Ka Faisla
In tonight's episode (Friday Ka Faisla), Television actress Sargun Mehta and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi will be seen as panelists with Saurabh Sharma. The trio will be seen discussing about housemates and the kind of game that they are playing.