 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas-Shilpa & Hina-Arshi’s Fights Take Ugly Turn; 3 Contestants To Be Sent To Jail!

Bigg Boss 11 was premiered on October 1. The host of the show, Salman Khan introduced us to 18 contestants, who seem to be well-prepared for the reality show.

Even before entering the house, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde got into a heated argument. Their fight continued inside the house as well. Their fight will be taking an ugly turn in the upcoming episode. Read on...

Shilpa & Vikas’ Fight Continues In the upcoming episode, Shilpa continues to irk Vikas. She drops something in Vikas' tea and says it happened by mistake. Shilpa & Vikas’ Fight Takes Ugly Turn Hiten who was present at the place, listens to Vikas, who said that she did it purposely although she knew Vikas was not keeping well due to cold. Vikas gets so much irritated with Shilpa's behaviour that he spills tea on Shilpa's clothes. Arshi Khan’s Tantrums Arshi Khan uses two packets of milk as her tea was burnt by a housemate. She even mixes turmeric in the milk so that no one touches it. Hina & Arshi’s Fight Also, Hina Khan and Arshi Khan get into a heated argument over food and others too, support Hina. Hina & Arshi’s Fight Takes Ugly Turn Hina also warns Arshi that if she touches her for the third time she will make sure that she will be thrown out of the house. Luxury Budget Task Winner Meanwhile, Padosis are declared the winners of the luxury budget task and they are given the authority to put three contestants behind the bars (Kalkotri). 3 Contestants To Be Sent To Kalkotri As we revealed earlier, the kalkotri is dark and is in underground. The three contestants whom the padosis apparently choose are Zubair Khan, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde.

(Images Source: Colors TV)